Photos: Clint Homes Electrifies Audiences at the WIck Theatre Cabaret

Continuing its lineup of top-tier cabaret entertainment the Wick Theatre is presenting Clint Holmes in its glamorous supper club.

For decades Clint Holmes has been thrilling audiences with his remarkable abilities as one of show business's most skilled and exciting vocalists.

He's a member of that select club of super performers that have kept the glory days of Las Vegas night life entertainment thriving throughout the years. It was also a very special evening last night as Marilyn Maye was in the audience to help Clint and everyone else celebrate the birthday of one of the Great American Songbook's most influential and important champions, the legendary radio icon Dick Robinson.

In his show at the Wick Clint is again electrifying audiences with his pitch perfect improvisational abilities, a sense of musical time akin to the accuracy of an Apple Watch, and his extraordinary theatrical persona, which all integrate to make for one of the most exciting performances you will experience in a night club. His musical director Christian Tamburr created compelling accompaniments on the keyboard the type of which I've rarely heard. They underpinned Clint's enormous musicality with a breathtaking sensitivity.

Marilynn and Kim Wick chose the most consummate performer to end this years Cabaret season. Nicolas King, Nicole Henry, Billy Stritch, Marilyn Maye, and Clint Holmes. March and April had some of the best pop/jazz artists on the planet appearing on the Wick Cabaret stage.

The celeb filled audience last night included Tony-Award winning Broadway producers Ken Greenblatt ( GFour Productions) and 7 time Tony-Award recipient Jamie deRoy. At "The Old Jocks" table were "Mr. Palm Beach" Rob Russell, Super Model Kim Charlton, and super everything Eda Sorokoff and Missy Robinson.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Clint Holmes



Christian Tamburr & Clint Holmes



Clint Holmes



Christian Tamburr & Clint Holmes



Clint Holmes



Clint Holmes



Wick Theatre Cabaret



Marilynn Wick



Ray Kennedy



Marilyn Maye & Clint Holmes



Marilynn Wick & Dick Robinson



Dick Robinson & Marilyn Maye



Missy Robinson, Marilyn Maye,Stephen Sorokoff, Rob Russell, Dick Robinson, Eda Sorokoff, Kim Charlton



Chris West, Dick Robinson, Marilyn Maye, Rob Russell, Stephen Sorokoff, Eda Sorokoff, Missy Robinson, Kim Charlton, Jamie deRoy



Missy Robinson, Rob Russell, Clint Holmes, Stephen Sorokoff, Kim Charlton, Marilynn Wick,Dick Robinson, Marilyn Maye



Missy Robinson, Eda Sorokoff, Kim Charlton



Kenneth Greenblatt, Sandy Greenblatt, Clint Holmes, Susan Weiss, Jamie Weiss



Jamie deRoy & Ken Greenblatt



Missy Robinson, Stephen Sorokoff, Kim Charlton, Dick Robinson, Eda Sorokoff



Dick Robinson & Jamie deRoy



Marilynn Wick & Christian Tamburr



Eda Sorokoff & Christian Tamburr



Eda Sorokoff, Marilynn Wick, Kim Charlton



Happy Birthday Dick Robinson



WIck Theatre Cabaret