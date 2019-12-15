Photo Coverage: Christine Andreas Plays The Rrazz Room

Most performers have a career/performance arc. Oftentimes fans compare early Sinatra crooning to the Chairman of the Board's later rugged vocal swagger. As the years ascend it's not unusual for vocalists to descend a key on the melodic scale. Marilyn Maye connoisseurs marvel at her early recordings but are also completely captivated by the current version of the super singer.

Then we have someone like multi award winning actress/singer Christine Andreas, who seems to have been preserved in a musical time capsule with all of her luxurious vocal ability, spunky personality, and physical beauty completely in tact. Last night at the RRazz Room it was musically back to the future as Christine in collaboration with her Grammy-nominated producer/composer/husband Martin Silvestri, delivered an evening of songs - originally conceived for a command performance at The White House (Bush 41). It was a warm, witty, poignant and beautifully arched evening of music expressed through the American Songbook, Broadway, and very personal original songs performed with an energy that can only evolve with the intimacy of a 28-year-old musical relationship between husband and wife. As the saying goes, she hasn't lost a step ( or a note). After listening to Christine Andreas on Legends Radio 100.3 FM the fans filled the RRAZZ ROOM to hear her live and being introduced by Morning Lounge Hosts Jill & Rich Switzer. The World Wide American Songbook station based in South Florida was well represented as " The Old Jock himself Dick Robinson was in the house along with Legends Ladder host Sandy Fisher.

On Broadway, this two-time Tony nominee starred as Jacqueline in the recent revival of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES with Kelsey Grammar, and created the role of Marguerite St. Just in THE SCARLET PIMPERNAL. She has captured theatergoers' hearts as Eliza Doolittle in the 20th anniversary production of MY FAIR LADY, OKLAHOMA!, and ON YOUR TOES. Her cabaret appearances include New York's Cafe Carlyle and Feinstein's 54 Below, with concerts from The White House and Jazz at the Kennedy Center to Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall. These concerts were the basis for her award-winning CD's: Love is Good, Here's to the Ladies, The Carlyle Set and PIAF-No Regrets.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



