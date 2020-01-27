Photo Coverage: Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, Liam Forde, and Barry Day Come To The Kravis Center With HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD

Article Pixel Jan. 27, 2020  

Billy Stritch wasn't at the Grammy's last night (he won a Grammy for his song "Does He Love You" recorded by Reba McEntire), but he was at the Kravis Center for the revue devised and narrated by Barry Day titled Hooray for Hollywood! On stage with music director Stritch were Carole J. Bufford and Liam Forde.

If you're going to bring back to life the voices of the silver screen that most folks in the audience are well familiar with, you better have some of the most competent performers in show business to perform the iconic songs and this ensemble sure was. Barry Day, the English Scholar and writer who was awarded the Order Of The British Empire for his cultural contributions to the United Kingdom and The United States narrated a "swellegant, elegant, party" with an evening that was a melodic reminder of the many voices that were heard in golden years of movie musicals. They gave the Kravis Center audience Astaire, Rogers, Crosby, Sinatra, Grace Kelly, Judy Garland all over again.

BTW, Billy Stritch was a fantastic piano substitute for the Oscar Ceremony Orchestra. His musical direction of the evening was authentically spot on.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Photo Coverage: Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, Liam Forde, and Barry Day Come To The Kravis Center With HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD
Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, Liam Forde

Photo Coverage: Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, Liam Forde, and Barry Day Come To The Kravis Center With HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD
Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, Liam Forde

Photo Coverage: Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, Liam Forde, and Barry Day Come To The Kravis Center With HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD
Barry Day

Photo Coverage: Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, Liam Forde, and Barry Day Come To The Kravis Center With HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD
Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, Liam Forde

Photo Coverage: Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, Liam Forde, and Barry Day Come To The Kravis Center With HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD
Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, Liam Forde

Photo Coverage: Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, Liam Forde, and Barry Day Come To The Kravis Center With HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD
Carole J. Bufford

Photo Coverage: Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, Liam Forde, and Barry Day Come To The Kravis Center With HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD
Carole J. Bufford & Liam Forde

Photo Coverage: Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, Liam Forde, and Barry Day Come To The Kravis Center With HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD
Billy Stritch

Photo Coverage: Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, Liam Forde, and Barry Day Come To The Kravis Center With HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD
Billy Stritch & Carole J. Bufford

Photo Coverage: Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, Liam Forde, and Barry Day Come To The Kravis Center With HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD
Carole J. Bufford & Liam Forde

Photo Coverage: Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, Liam Forde, and Barry Day Come To The Kravis Center With HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD
Billy Stritch & Liam Forde

Photo Coverage: Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, Liam Forde, and Barry Day Come To The Kravis Center With HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD
Barry Day

Photo Coverage: Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, Liam Forde, and Barry Day Come To The Kravis Center With HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD
Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, Liam Forde

Photo Coverage: Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, Liam Forde, and Barry Day Come To The Kravis Center With HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD
Dick Robinson, Legends Radio & Billy Stritch

Photo Coverage: Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, Liam Forde, and Barry Day Come To The Kravis Center With HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD
Jane Rothchild, Bill Boggs, Billy Stritch, Eda Sorokoff




Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

From This Author Stephen Sorokoff

  • Photo Coverage: Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, Liam Forde, and Barry Day Come To The Kravis Center With HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD
  • Photo Coverage: Charles Calello Brings Nicolas King and Tomey Sellars to Aventura Cultural Arts Center
  • Photo Coverage: Jarrod Spector Brings (con)artist to Essey Campus Theatre
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of EVITA at the Wick Theatre