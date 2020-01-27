Photo Coverage: Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, Liam Forde, and Barry Day Come To The Kravis Center With HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD

Billy Stritch wasn't at the Grammy's last night (he won a Grammy for his song "Does He Love You" recorded by Reba McEntire), but he was at the Kravis Center for the revue devised and narrated by Barry Day titled Hooray for Hollywood! On stage with music director Stritch were Carole J. Bufford and Liam Forde.

If you're going to bring back to life the voices of the silver screen that most folks in the audience are well familiar with, you better have some of the most competent performers in show business to perform the iconic songs and this ensemble sure was. Barry Day, the English Scholar and writer who was awarded the Order Of The British Empire for his cultural contributions to the United Kingdom and The United States narrated a "swellegant, elegant, party" with an evening that was a melodic reminder of the many voices that were heard in golden years of movie musicals. They gave the Kravis Center audience Astaire, Rogers, Crosby, Sinatra, Grace Kelly, Judy Garland all over again.

BTW, Billy Stritch was a fantastic piano substitute for the Oscar Ceremony Orchestra. His musical direction of the evening was authentically spot on.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



