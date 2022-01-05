Pangea Sends Up Flare For TWEED Theater Works

Stephen Shanaghan, proprietor of the hip and cozy downtown club/restaurant PANGEA has reached out to the community on behalf of TWEED Theater Works, which is suffering greatly at this time. During the recent tidal wave of COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant, shows everywhere are being canceled and postponed. Broadway theaters have had the benefit of Nationwide coverage when their stars have been taken out of commission by the virus (or food poisoning), with all of the openings, closures, postponements being reported to the public by nearly every outlet. The nightclubs and smaller theaters are operating with very little attention or assistance. The month of December saw nearly every act at Don't Tell Mama postponed or canceled. The Westbank Cafe/Laurie Beechman closed down for a few weeks. Acts have withdrawn from their time slots at 54 Below and Birdland, and Pangea had to revamp their operational procedures to keep guests in the establishment protected to the fullest extent.

Now Pangea has lost one of their regular bookings and the Pangea family is working hard to help the artists at TWEED Theater Works stay in business, in much the same way as the community worked to help keep Pangea alive during the height of the first year of the pandemic.

TWEED Theater Works is an avant-garde company of creatives that presents a new show once a week at Pangea. For nearly four decades the theater company has been providing a safe space for creatives of an edgier aesthetic, where they can spend their work hours in a deep dive that yields interesting, entertaining and sometimes bizarre works of art less likely to be found in more commercial venues. Presenting the likes of CLAYWOMAN and Flotilla DeBarge, the TWEED and Pangea partnership has been a successful one as crowds flood the Jewel Box Room at Pangea to see the edgy downtown artists and what they have come up with, lately.

Now, as TWEED Theater Works struggles to stay afloat due to COVID cancelations, a much-needed plea for crowdfunding has been started. The cabaret and concert community has already seen how crowdfunding kept the piano bars of the industry from closing down, and two much-publicized online events save the Westbank Cafe and Birdland. Hopefully, it is TWEED's turn for a little public assistance.

See Stephen Shanaghan's email to the community below, including a link to the TWEED crowdfunder.