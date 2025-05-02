Pangea NYC SINGER SONGWRITER SERIES Returns Tonight

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The East Village supper-club Pangea is presenting its first “Singer Songrwiter Series” this month, from May 2 to 30.

Featured in the series are six Pangea artists who have performed previously at the club – Matthew Brookshire (May 2), Carol Lipnik (May 16), Monica Passin (May 21), Rachelle Garniez (May 23), Amy Engelhardt (May 24) and Amy Allison (May 30) – and Wednesday Fischer, who is making her Pangea debut on May 20.

Pangea's “Singer Songwriter Series” spans a milkyway of styles, themes and visions… everything from the celebratory (with sing-a-long specialist Matthew Brookshire in his “Matthew Brookshire Sings The Wedding Album”), to the mystical and existential (Carol Lipnik's “The Crow's Cache” with Gordon Beeferman on piano), to heady blends of fantasy and reality from the multi-instrumentalist Rachelle Garniez (“In Real Life”).

Also exploring to the writing craft with specificity and insight is the illustrious singer, bandmember and recording artist Amy Allison. The progeny of bluesman Mose Allison, Amy has six critically lauded solo albums to her name, one of which was chosen by Elvis Costello as one of the best albums of all time in Vanity Fair.

The Series's firmament also contains the wondrous tunesmithing of Monica Passin, the singer-guitarist known for her soulful singing and playing (in “Accordingly”), and the irreverent humor and emotional elan of theater composer-lyricist Amy Engelhardt, who will be joined by fellow mischief-maker Erin Hill (on harp!) in “Good Night and Good Pluck.”

New to Pangea is Wednesday Fischer, a rabble-rousing crowd-pleaser from Northern New Jersey who counts The Smiths, Fleetwood Mac and Amy Winehouse among her inspirations. On electric guitar and vocals, Wednesday is joined by Kitty Pagano on bass, and Benjamin Delloiacono on percussion in “Wednesday Fischer & Friends.”

“It's notable that most of these writers use sing-a-long in their shows,” Pangea's co-owner and entertainment director Stephen Shanaghan points out. “Actually it was Matthew Brookshire's show last year that gave me the idea of this series. He uses sing-a-longs a lot, but he's not alone… For songwriters like these, that kind of connection is very important.”

The remarkable theatre yarn-spinner David Dean Bottrell returns with his latest one-man confessional “Teenage Wasteland: Thirteen, Fourteen, Fifteen,” which premiered in January. He's reprised it multiple times and we can safely say, this teenager never gets old!

The Bistro Award and LA Stage Scene Award winner returns on Fri May 9, 7pm. Don't miss it!

And how ‘bout it folks, it's the crème de la crème of exquisite drag. On Sat May 17 at 7pm New York's smash hit cabaret duo, “The Dingbats,” continues a residency that began in February and continues monthly through October. That's right, “The Residency,” as it is regally coined, plays May 17, Jun 14, Jul 18, Aug 16, Sept 12, and Oct 31! Starring Julia Van Cartier and Ruby Powers. Music direction is by Yaz.

“Anyway Stories” is our weekend Front Lounge relaxed vibe series.

On Fridays May 16 & 30 and Sundays May 4 and 25 the super popular virtuoso Flamenco guitarist and entertainer Jackson Scott hosts a gleeful “piano-bar” style party. The prolific composer and musical polymath moves effortlessly from classical to Flamenco, to jazz, to Broadway in this one of a kind Downtown Scene… 8:30 to 11pm, no cover.

Referred to by the performance artist Joey Arias as “the East Village Carlyle,” Pangea has been presenting live entertainment since 2015. The recipient of the prestigious Village Award (presented by Village Preservation in 2021), Pangea “has vaulted to the forefront of the alt-cabaret scene!” according to Elisabeth Vincentelli of The NY Times. We're located at 178 Second Avenue (between 11th & 12th Streets). For more info call 212/995-0900 or visit www.pangeanyc.com

