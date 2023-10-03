Pamela Winslow Kashani to Perform at The Green Room 42 This Month

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Broadway and TV luminary Pamela Winslow Kashani, best known as the original Rapunzel in Broadway's Into the Woods ad as Ensign McKnight on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” on Friday, October 20 at 9:30 PM. What's the meaning of life? Winslow Kashani tackles this question in a captivating cabaret “Change Happens,” which merges humor, personal tales, and soul-stirring music. Experiencing life's ever-changing path through Broadway tunes, sharp-witted parodies, and Kashani's self-penned earworms makes for a thrilling journey. Pamela invites us into a broad emotional spectrum, prompting us to collectively contemplate life's profound “why.” The evening features music director Andy Collopy.

Pamela Winslow Kashani also appeared on Broadway as Lucille in Meet Me in St. Louis, Babette (the feather duster) in Beauty and the Beast, and Cinderella in Into the Woods. Across the US, Pamela has played leading roles at countless regional theaters and has made many TV guest appearances as well as hosting her own TV show, “Arts Coast to Coast.” With her husband Tim, Pamela co-leads Apples and Oranges Studios, the film, television and theater production company that creates inspiring content using the latest technology to change the world for the better. They co-produced the Tony Award-winning productions Hair (Best Revival, 2009), Memphis (Best Musical, 2010), and An American in Paris (2015), and have produced two filmed stage musicals, Emma and No One Called Ahead. Their non-profit arm, Apples and Oranges Arts, “takes the starving out of artist” using Silicon Valley principles to empower creative minds. She conceived and penned music and lyrics for Winter Lights: A Holiday Musical Spectacular, which made its debut at Discovery Cube in Orange County, CA last year and will continue to delight audiences of all ages this upcoming holiday season.

Pamela Winslow Kashani performed on Friday, October 20 at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. This show includes a pre-show Q&A for “Ringside” and “Premium” ticket levels. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot,” our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2023 CALENDAR AT

THE GREEN ROOM 42

Sunday, October 15 at 9:30 PM

Reeve Carney

After countless sellout performances, Reeve Carney returns to play another solo concert while starring in Hadestown on Broadway. He is best known for his portrayal of Dorian Gray on Showtime's “Penny Dreadful,” Riff Raff in Fox's Rocky Horror Picture Show Reimagining, as well as originating the role of Peter Parker in Julie Taymor/U2's Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Featuring selections from his 5-time Independent Music Award-winning album, Youth Is Wasted, as well a few surprises from the Broadway canon and the Great American Songbook, Reeve delivers a one-man-show cabaret that feels more like an invitation-only after-party than a traditional concert performance.

Tuesday, October 17 at 7:00 PM

Spencer Day

“Homecoming”

Blending original compositions, soulful covers, and jazz-infused renditions from his acclaimed record Broadway by Day, this will be a captivating showcase of Day's talent, passion, and humor. He will share a collection of new and old melodies that have accompanied him through his recent adventures to the California coast, the Arizona desert and the heartwarming embrace of Mexico. Join us in celebrating not only the melodies that have traveled with Spencer, but also the birth of new songs that have emerged along his path. Spencer Day is a #1 Billboard jazz/pop singer and songwriter has played venues as diverse as Lincoln Center, the Hollywood Bowl and London's West End. Spencer is a widely acclaimed songwriter creating witty and sophisticated pop songs in the tradition of classic jazz American writers. His most recent album, Broadway by Day, contains classic Broadway hits through his uniquely original jazz-pop, genre-blurring arrangements. The album debuted at #5 on iTunes' Jazz chart and the #1 spot in Amazon's New Releases categories for Broadway & Vocalists and European Jazz.

Friday, October 27 and Tuesday, November 28 at 7:00 PM

Alexandra Silber

“The Hour of the Pearl”

Featuring an eclectic array of music spanning everything from folk, jazz, American songbook, and some special Broadway favorites, join Grammy-nominated vocalist Alexandra Silber as she returns with her brand-new solo show, a musical evening of eclectic songs and unmissable stories. This multi-hyphenate artist is joined by her longtime collaborator and Obie-winning musical director Ben Moss. Alexandra is a 2014 Grammy nominee for her portrayal of Maria in the first-ever full symphonic recording of West Side Story, conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas with the San Francisco Symphony. Broadway and New York credits include Tzeitel in Fiddler on the Roof, Master Class (with Tyne Daly), Sara Jane in the world-premiere of Arlington (Outer Critics Circle nomination), and The Young Wife in Hello Again (Drama League Award nomination), Einstein's Dreams, The Lucky Star, and the title role in Nell Gwynn for The Acting Company.

Friday, November 17 at 9:30 PM

Paul Iacono

“Paul Iacono, Unfiltered”

Back by popular demand, “Paul Iacono, Unfiltered” is a bawdy evening of excess and exposé with actor/writer Paul Iacono (G.BF., Fame, and MTVs “The Hard Times of RJ Berger”). Join Paul for a surreal vaudevillian celebration through the highs, lows, and misadventures from his past five years out of the spotlight. Directed by Eric Gilliland and written by Iacono, Paul weaves insanely personal and wildly hilarious moments from Hollywood to 42nd Street and beyond, accompanied onstage by Music Director Drew Wutke, with music consulting and arrangements by Peter Saxe.