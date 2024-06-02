PRETTY, WITTY, GAY CABARET to Celebrate PRIDE 2024 at Chelsea Table+Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Skylar Studios, a queer and women-led production company specializing in unique and thought-provoking entertainment events, has announced their 2nd annual Pride celebration with their successful (and sold-out!) show "Pretty Witty, and Gay!

The upcoming June 24th show is stacked with performers starring in Broadway's biggest shows, such as & Juliet, Moulin Rouge, An Enemy of the People, Wicked, Here Lies Love, Jagged Little Pill, Life of Pi and more. The event provides a refreshing and exuberant new queer twist on your favorite Broadway musicals, along with other goodies from all genres along the way.

Fresh off of a sold out show for AAPIH Month, Pretty Witty Gay Cabaret celebrates the queer community with queer performers and allies alike. Every installment of the show has received high praise as a joyfully entertaining and equally heartfelt evening. The overwhelming support from the musical theater community also allowed Skylar Studios to make generous donations to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project, and Maui Strong Foundation, Homeward Bound NYC and more - all while spearheading a sponsorship program, connecting with people to donate to have students come and be guests at this impactful event.

From Skylar Studios' founders Cassidy Hamilton and Jasmine Rafael, "As we approach this year's Pride Show, we are continuously humbled by the enthusiastic response to our Pretty, Witty, and Gay shows. The messages we receive, sharing how the show is impacting people and making them feel seen, have become our biggest inspiration. In the room of the shows, the crowd's joyous response from beginning to end only further reminds us of why we want to create a space for stories of queer love and life, in a time more important than ever."

This month the show will return to Chelsea Table & Stage on June 24th at 7pm with a livestream available as well.

Watch for updates on Instagram, at @prettywittygaycabaret !

This month's performers are Hailee Kaleem Wright (Moulin Rouge), Ben Jackson Walker (&Juliet), David Merten (An Enemy of the People) , Lorna Courtney (&Juliet), Alana Pollard (Jagged Little Pill), Usman Ali Mughal (Life of Pi), Evan Kinnane (Bye Bye Birdie), Kristina Doucette (Wicked), Anna Tobin (Into the Woods), Tiernan Tunnicliffe (&Juliet), Nick Martinez (Moulin Rouge), Chloe Castro Santos (Law & Order: SVU), Cass Hamilton (Sound of Music), Jasmine Rafael (&Juliet)

Skylar Studios is a queer and women-led production company based in New York. Founded early 2023, Skylar Studios is equipped with production experience within the Broadway industry. The team has a passion for people to feel seen and heard through inclusive and conscientious projects, with a special heart for queer youth.

