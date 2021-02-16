Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
PIANO BAR LIVE! Streams Tonight With Sally Darling, Kenny Davidsen And Jamie McRae

PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent.

Feb. 16, 2021  

Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly Piano Bar Live! streams this Tuesday, February 16th at 7:15 pm ET, with host Scott Barbarino and guests Sally Darling, Kenny Davidsen and Jamie McRae, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

PBL! is continuing the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

Join us this TUESDAY, February 16th at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

Sally Darling is a 2016 MAC Hanson Award winner, a 2017 Bistro Award winner and a 2017 and 2018 MAC Award nominee. About her last live cabaret performance about Beatrice Lillie, Darling said, "The show is about the songs she's done, with one she WOULD have done--brilliantly. She was called 'the funniest woman in the world,' and Noël Coward said she was 'one of the greatest stars of light entertainment the world has ever known.' She was unique and inimitable, and I want her to be remembered and recognized!" Darling was lucky enough to have seen Lillie's one-woman show, An Evening With Beatrice Lillie.

New York-born-and bred Kenny Davidsen worked at Don't Tell Mama's, Brandy's and Rose's Turn between 2001 and 2011, when he moved to Las Vegas. His show, Kenny Davidsen's Bow Tie Cabaret, has been at the Tuscany Suites and Casino on Friday nights since 2013. Davidsen has won Best Of Las Vegas four straight years, from 2017-2020. He is the musical director for Mondays Dark, a bi-weekly show that raises money for local Vegas charities.

Jamie McRae is one of the youngest equity actors on record; he's just played the lead in Disney's Freaky Friday and can be seen in multiple commercials and shows such as "Fresh off the Boat."


