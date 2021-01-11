PIANO BAR LIVE! Streams This Tuesday, January 12

Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly, award-winning Piano Bar Live! (PBL!) streams this Tuesday, January 12 at 7:15 pm ET, with host Scott Barbarino and guests Aaron Lee Battle, Joey Chelius, Tony Javed, Carolyn Wehner, Collin Yates, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

PBL! is proud to continue the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

Join us this TUESDAY, January 12th at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

Aaron Lee Battle, a recipient of the Backstage Bistro Award, has performed at the Apollo Theater and was the resident guest artist at Gunay Supper Club in Istanbul Turkey. He has performed in cabaret since 1986, appearing at the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Cabaret Convention at New York's Town Hall as well as in San Francisco and in several cabaret rooms in New York City. Battle has worked with talents such as Barbara Carroll, Jay Leonhart and Tony Monte and was also featured at the legendary Five Oaks.

Joey Chelius is a singer, actor and guitarist, hailing from Milwaukee, WI. A graduate of the 2018 UW-Stevens Point BFA Acting class, he is happy to be making his debut appearance on Piano Bar Live! after spending the last few seasons working with Milwaukee's Skylight Music Theatre, Forte Theatre Company and First Stage Children's Theatre.

Tony Javed is a technical producer who has 2020-ed the hell out of his career, making his recent return to performing arts as associate producer to Scott Barbarino for Piano Bar Live! (2020 MAC Award, Show of the Year) and Dancing Classrooms' Virtual Mad Hot Ball annual gala, as well as Beyond the Green Room weekly theatre debate, dish and delight with stage veteran, David Edwards and his guests. Javed is thrilled to be part of this unique theatrical event. Support the arts and artists! Support ActorsFund.org!

Carolyn Wehner is a Milwaukee-based singer-pianist, performing regularly for a variety of audiences throughout Wisconsin and the greater Chicagoland area. She is a longtime member of Chicago Cabaret Professionals and has performed at major Chicago venues including Davenport's Cabaret and most recently Drew's on Halsted. During the pandemic shutdown she has kept busy with frequent live-streamed Cocktails With Carolyn shows on Facebook. She also debuted in a socially distant (by 880.4 miles) appearance in August on the MAC award-winning NYC cabaret show Piano Bar Live! Visit www.pianistvocalist.com for more information.

Collin Yates is thrilled to return to Piano Bar Live! In 2019 he graduated from East Carolina University with a BFA in Musical Theatre and attended the Tepper Semester in New York City through Syracuse University. Since then he has performed all over the United States. "One of my favorite things to do in musical theatre is break the 4th wall and talk directly to the audience," he says. "Seeing as that's all I'm doing in the piano bar scene. I think it's a perfect match!"