PIANO BAR LIVE! Presents Yvette Monique Clark, Dan Daly, Michael Kirk Lane and Niki Luparelli

Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly, award-winning Piano Bar Live! (PBL!) streams this Tuesday, December 1st at 7:15 pm ET, with host Scott Barbarino. PBL! is continuing the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

This week's guests are Yvette Monique Clark, Dan Daly, Michael Kirk Lane, Niki Luparelli, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

Join us this TUESDAY, December 1st at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

Yvette Monique Clark has performed on stages regionally, nationally and internationally. She's been fortunate to perform iconic roles such as Nell (Ain't Misbehavin'), BJ (Smokey Joe's Cafe) and Mama Morton (Chicago). In the Fall of 2019 she performed her first NYC cabaret, Let's Give 'Em Something to Talk About, at The Duplex to two sold-out audiences. Clark has performed in the piano bar world via Kenney M. Green, who brought her to Marie's Crisis Cafe; a few years later she became a singing server and says, "the rest is history."

Dan Daly is your "Sunday night pianist." Dan plays at the Monster piano bar and makes numerous summer appearances on Fire Island.

Michael Kirk Lane is an award-winning cabaret artist, having most recently won the 2020 Manhattan Association of Cabaret Award for Male Musical Comedy Performer. Along with three previous MAC nominations, Lane has been nominated for three BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, winning in 2018 for Best Show. BroadwayWorld Cabaret has called Lane "one of the most popular performers and people working in cabaret today." Cabaret Scenes Magazine has deemed Lane's work "musical comedy heaven." He is known to cabaret artists for his solo shows, as well as his position as House Manager at The Laurie Beechman Theatre. He is now leading online cabaret courses for the 92Y School of Music, including the new "Cabaret Conversations" series that hosts important persons from the world of cabaret in discussion, as well as "Cabaret History and Great Performances."

Niki Luparelli "channels the gods of chaos." She says she's "ageless, fearless, and possessing a utility liver, will lull you with her classically trained, artfully abused chocolate voice and then sucker punch you with her witty patter." Comedian Luparelli has appeared in the Santa Monica Westside Comedy Festival and the Women in Comedy Festival. She also hosts the Boston Comedy Festival semifinals yearly. Luparelli is known for her Bowie, Stevie Nicks and Haunted Speakeasy events and as one of the judges on Boston Drag Gauntlet. Follow her at Facebook.com/nikiluparellimusic or twitch.tv/spookyloopy to catch her weekly cooking and singing.

