PHINEAS & FERB DONE RIGHT/WRONG to Play The Green Room 42 on July 14

The Green Room 42 will present Phineas & Ferb Done Right/Wrong on Monday, July 14, 2025, at 9:30 p.m. EST, a one-night concert event reimagining the iconic songs of the beloved animated series Phineas and Ferb.

Directed and produced by Taylor Lynn with AfterThought Productions, and music directed by Aidan Wells, the show will put a bold, creative spin on tracks like Busted, Gitchee Gitchee Goo, and Ain’t Got Rhythm.

Featuring some of NYC’s brightest cabaret talent, each number will be presented with a unique twist—bringing bold new life to Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh’s iconic music. The concert celebrates the musical brilliance of cartoons and is the first installment in a potential series highlighting animated musical gems.

The cast includes Aaliyana Garcia (Fugitive Songs), Hannah Verdi (In Pieces), Julian Fadullon (The Tale of Moana), Lauren Dodds (The Unknown), Michaela Moore (Geeks), Nick Adam Humphries (A Fairly Odd Musical), Samuel Colina (The Tale of Moana), Sanju Ebanks (For Us, By Us), Sarah Duren (54 Sings Steven Universe), and Zachary Scott Prall (Buddy Holly at The Argyle).

In-person tickets are available here, and livestream/on-demand options are available here. Tickets start at $25, with no food or beverage minimum.

Phineas & Ferb Done Right/Wrong is produced by AfterThought Productions, a media and performing arts company founded by Aidan Wells. For more on AfterThought, visit afterthought.productions or follow on Instagram at @afterthought.nyc.

Learn more about the venue at www.thegreenroom42.com, a hub for theatrical nightlife located inside YOTEL Times Square and dubbed “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot” by The New York Times.