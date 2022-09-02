Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PHILLIP OFFICER Comes to Birdland Theater This Month

The performance is on September 26 at 8:30pm.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 02, 2022  

PHILLIP OFFICER Comes to Birdland Theater This Month

More than a New York minute -- it's been a New York decade since one of NYC's favorite singers stepped into the spotlight here. Phillip Officer returns September 26 at 8:30pm to make his Birdland Theater debut with LET ME SING AND I'M HAPPY. Phillip built a commanding reputation for his musicality and commitment to lyrics.

Setting singing aside in 2008, Officer made the conscious decision to change the focus and trajectory of his journey and arrived at a newfound lifestyle and career in Las Vegas. Years later, when forced to hibernate in his cocoon of Covid quarantine during the pandemic, he realized a vital component was sorely absent from his life. As we renavigate and renegotiate our lifestyles and priorities, Phillip returns to music and a microphone with LET ME SING AND I'M HAPPY in celebration of great songwriters, lyricists and vocal artists who have influenced his musical world -- Peggy Lee, Carole King, Stephen Sondheim, The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks, Cher, Johnny Mercer, Irving Berlin and more!

Featuring a talented trio of musicians including Mark Hartman (piano), Kevin Kuhn (guitar), ERIK FRIEDLANDER (cello), LET ME SING AND I'M HAPPY is directed by Tony nominee Bill Russell.

No stranger to great concert halls or smoky saloons, he's sung in myriad venues ranging from the Broadway stage, to the world famous Carnegie Hall, to the legendary Oak Room in the Algonquin Hotel.

He originated the role of the "Geek" in the Broadway Tony-nominated musical SIDE SHOW. He created a leading role in the musical STARCROSSED at the Goodspeed Opera House-At-Chester (directed by Martin Charnin and music by Jeanine Tesori), and was part of the original company of the world premiere of ELEGIES FOR ANGELS, PUNKS AND RAGING QUEENS.

Officer's arresting performances have earned him multiple awards and nominations: New York Nightlife Award Outstanding Male Vocalist, Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs Outstanding Male Male Recording, and Major Male Vocalist. He has previously been honored with two Backstage Bistro Awards. Phillip made a guest appearance with Michael Feinstein in the newly renovated Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall as part of Feinstein's Now & Then series. Chicago Tribune wrote "Officer joins the rank of great singers as he elevates his material with a natural effervescence you wish you could bottle."

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




More Hot Stories For You


Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret Announces Its September Roster Of PerformancesDavenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret Announces Its September Roster Of Performances
September 1, 2022

Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret, Chicago's premier location for enjoying music in an intimate setting, announces its roster of September performances in its Cabaret and Piano Bar. Davenport's
Billy Porter to Host Tectonic Theater Project's Annual Benefit Cabaret Featuring Joaquina Kalukango, Michael Urie & MoreBilly Porter to Host Tectonic Theater Project's Annual Benefit Cabaret Featuring Joaquina Kalukango, Michael Urie & More
September 1, 2022

Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winner Billy Porter is set to host Tectonic Theater Project’s annual benefit cabaret, A Tectonic Cabaret, Monday, October 3, 2022 with a cocktail hour at 6:30 PM and performances at 7:30 PM at Chelsea Factory.
THE GOLDEN GIRLS LIVE: ON STAGE! is Coming to Chelsea Table + Stage This MonthTHE GOLDEN GIRLS LIVE: ON STAGE! is Coming to Chelsea Table + Stage This Month
September 1, 2022

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present The Golden Girls Live: On Stage! on Saturday, September 24 at 9:30 PM. The show was created almost twenty years ago by Peter Mac and John Mac as a loving drag tribute to everyone's favorite sitcom.
FIRE ISLAND FOLLIES Will Close Tonight in Ocean BeachFIRE ISLAND FOLLIES Will Close Tonight in Ocean Beach
September 1, 2022

The Fire Island Follies will give a final performance of a barnstorming 10-week season tonight, ahead of Labor Day Weekend celebrations at the Island Mermaid in Ocean Beach.
The Work of Collard and Rosenblatt is in WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 4 at 54 BelowThe Work of Collard and Rosenblatt is in WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 4 at 54 Below
September 1, 2022

The work of Elspeth Collard and Sam Rosenblatt will presented at 54 Below as part of Women of The Wings Volume 4: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers on September 30th at 9:30pm.