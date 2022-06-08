PANGEA PRIDE Delivers A Delirium Of Flowering Talents, June 17- 26

Pangea, a vital incubator for new work crossing boundaries between theatre, music and elsewhere, will present a veritable pride of diverse entertainers on nine consecutive nights, from June 17 to 26.

Pangea Pride begins with "Ghosts of Weimar Past" featuring Quintin Harris, Sam Bash and Artemisia LeFay on Fri June 17 at 7pm, and reaches its queer crescendo on Sunday June 26 at 7pm with a new show from Flotilla DeBarge, "Black, Hacked and Back."

Smack in the middle of Pride is a night of Ben Cassara's ongoing "Pangea Spring Swing Jazz Series." The Sarah James Trio provides the jazzy divertissement on Wed Jun 22 at 7pm. Cover $25

Here are the Pride shows in sequinse: Exploring a range of LGBTQ songs, anthems, poetry and acts of creative defiance that marked the period in the '20s and '30s when Nazism trampled democracy in Germany, musician Quintin Harris, and vocalists Sam Bash and Artemisia LeFay warn that history will haunt us in "Ghosts of Weimar Past." Fri Jun 17, 7pm Cover $25

The MAC Hanson Award-winning Steven Zumbo mixes music, comedy, storytelling and commentary in this zingy cocktail mixing styles and eras from Cole Porter to Joni Mitchell, John Lennon and Sondheim. According to BistroAwards.com his "sweetly antic way of viewing the world (...) makes his patter and spontaneous reactions delightful." Sat Jun 18, 7pm Cover $25

Courtesy of of TWEED TheaterWorks "Sundays @ 7" series, curated by Kevin Malony, it's Zora Rasmussen in "The Return of Zora." A veritable salmagundi of songs, laughs and spritzes of joy, the show stars none other than Zora Rasmussen, who's been called "all heart and guts" by Tony Zaar. Sun Jun 19, 7pm Cover $25

Trans cabaret darling Daphne Always plays with herself for the first time in this must-see Pangea debut. For the first time, Always accompanies herself on piano and shares favorite songs, stories, and summertime Pride dreams. Tue Jun 21, 7pm Cover $30

The haute camp provocateur Zachary Clause ("Hey Girl" and "Zachary Clause Does Bette Midler at the Continental Baths, 1971") is "On the Beach" this time, in another one of his deep-dive, and riveting theatrical cabaret concoctions. Directed by Reed Whitney with music direction by Mark Hartman, Clause will once again take it all off as he uncovers the inner markings of our collective beached soul. Late show Wed Jun 22, 9:30pm Cover $30

Introducing Aviva in "Aviva: Femme Fatale." Bursting onto the scene in her professional debut is Pangea discovery Aviva. Tonight this NYU-nurtured supernova alights onto the tiny Cabaret Room stage in a show gleefully mixing jazz, punk, pop and Broadway and filling it with her galvanic voice, molten presence and kick off your heels self-assuredness. We're Gaga over her! Late show Thu Jun 23, 9:30pm Cover $25

Oh my god! It's New York City's #1 Divine impersonator... Queen Robert (Netflix's Halston). With live music from and inspired by the groundbreaking career of John Waters camp muse, Queen Robert resurrects the filthiest woman alive... for one night only! Fri Jun 24, 7pm Cover $35

Sophia Ramos offers "No Parental Guidance" in this trippy coming-of-age story about a Nuyorican rock 'n roll singer cutting her teeth in the Downtown '80s and '90s scene. The New Yorker says her "music defies stereotypes," we love both her soul and her sound! Late show Fri Jun 24, 9:30pm Cover $25

In this new vocal extravaganza, the internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Coby Koehl pays homage to his LGBTQ + heroes and sheros - from Bette Midler, Madonna and Shirley Bassey to Nina Simone, Lou Reed and James Baldwin. With Yan Falmagne on piano, "Coby Koehl: Singing Proud" Late show Sat Jun 25, 9:30pm Cover $30

And finally, bringing up the rear of the 2022 Pangea Pride, it's the unsinkable Flotilla DeBarge, in her 7th annual Gay Pride show at Pangea, ON BACK-TO-BACK NIGHTS! The newly minted Bistro Award winner (for Consumate Drag Artistry) premieres "Flotilla DeBarge: B.H.B. Black, Hacked and Back" in which she regales us with tales of her IG hacking and of many a Covid-related existential dilemma. DeBarge's evening of artful inflection, reflection and hacking, with music direction by John Bronston, is presented by TWEED TheaterWorks. Sat & Sun Jun 25 and 26, both 7pm Cover $25.

Pangea presents a mix of ticketed and no-cover entertainment in its two dinner-show performance spaces -- the jewelbox Cabaret Room (with music charges from $15 to $35), and the more casual Front Lounge, with no cover charges, and reservations recommended. There is a $20 food and drink minimum in both spaces, and direct artist gratuities via Venmo, Cash App or with old-school cash are encouraged in the Front Lounge.

A near-business fatality of the pandemic, Pangea earned the prestigious Village Award, presented by Village Preservation, in June 2021 as it prepared to welcome back audiences after a hiatus that started in March 2020. Since introducing music and performance in January 2015, Pangea has become a hub for the burgeoning alt-cabaret movement. Mixing spirited downtown hospitality with a deliciously priced Italian-Mediterranean menu, Pangea "has vaulted to the forefront of the alt-cabaret scene!" according to Elisabeth Vincentelli of The NY Times.

Proof of vaccination with photo ID are still required.