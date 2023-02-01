PANGEA Announces February Performance Lineup

Pangea, a vital incubator for new work crossing boundaries between theatre, music and elsewhere, will present a diverse mix of entertainers in February. Among the highlights are several Pangea favorites returning with special encores of their popular and well-reviewed shows.

Rising like a Phoenix (in sequins) is the world-famous spento soprano Amanda Reckonwith, who ended a prolonged 25-year hiatus from her massive career on Broadway and opera stages around the world at Pangea in September. This shocking re-debut was followed by two shows in December, all of which packed Pangea's tiny Cabaret Room to the rafters. A shock and awe cocktail of talents -- some improved with age and others remarkably preserved -- Reckonwith is assisted by her aMANuensis David Sabella, who encouraged her to return to the stage after raising five ungrateful children nearly wrecked her life. She continues her unlikely comeback on Tues February 7 at 7pm and then she maintains a residency at the club on the third Saturday of the month starting in April! Tue Feb 7 at 7pm -- Saturdays April 15, May 20, June 17 and July 15, all at 7pm Cover $25

Sophia Ramos - whom we discovered in our Pangea Pride Festival of 2022, is a staggering R&B and soul singing talent... Recently mentored by Raven O and Nona Hendryx, this one-time club kid from New York has definitely come into her own, brandishing a powerful alchemy of vocal talent, nightclub swagger and intoxicating charm. She reprises once again her current crowd-pleaser -- "No Parental Guidance" - in which we ride with a perpetually irreverent Nuyorican rock 'n roll singer on her Downtown escapades back in the '80s and '90s. Catch the J train on Sat Feb 4 at 7pm Cover $25.

In February, instead of his monthly variety show "Fabulous First Fridays," noted columnist, teacher and impresario Gerry Geddes, comes to us on the second Friday of February with his crowd-pleasing deep dive into the music of Jimmy Webb. Back by popular demand after sold-out dates in December and January, Geddes enlists Brian Childers, Matt DiPasquale, Karen Mack, Andre Montgomery, Lauren Mufson, Mike Schuil, and Lisa Viggiano for this tuneful toast to the man who gave us "By the Time I Get to Phoenix," "Up, Up & Away," "The Worst that Could Happen," "Didn't We," and "MacArthur Park" among so many others. Yasuhiko Fukuoka on the piano is the evening's one-man orchestra. Broadwayworld.com calls Geddes shows "the not-to-miss series of Downtown nightlife." Geddes spins yarns about Webb with winning erudition and a host of special talents on Fri Feb 10 at 7pm Cover $25

Valentines Week

Oh yes, love is in the air when Brian Alejandro stars in "Lovers and Strangers!" Brian gives us his ebullient and blunt assessments of the many aspects of love in our run-up to Valentine's Day. It's all in there and a many splendored thing... falling in and falling out, betrayal, broken hearts, and yearning... you might just fall in love with love again in the hands of this captivating entertainer, who is joined on this tuneful affair by the sultry Sinbad of the keys Darnell White. When? Sat Feb 11 at 7pm Cover $25

We love that he's our steady... Yes, the ebullient charm machine and silky interpreter of the Great American Songbook, Craig Pomeranz, returns with his annual Valentine's Day special. This swooning crooner already has a MAC Award for Best Male Vocalist, but his goal is to win you over... and that he does! With direction by Ronald Cohen and musical direction by Michael Roberts, this is a surefire date... Tue Feb 14, 7pm Cover $25

Tim Connell is back with an encore performance of his ".... and so it goes..." which he debuted in December, generating palpable excitement with two sold-out shows. Writing about "Dreamin' Again" in early 2022, Alix Cohen crowed, "he's a find... and oh that lustrous voice!" Joined music director James Followell on piano, Connell is a gifted storyteller who, when he comments on our life and times, is unfailingly honest, courteous and insightful. The show's impeccably directed by Steven Petrillo. Fri Feb 17 at 7pm Cover $25

Songwriter-singer Monica Passin brings to life her critically lauded album "Monette," which brings to life New York's generative soul that has inspired songmakers for generations. She takes us by the hand leading us to street corners and cabarets across the city in a veritable Brill Building of city invention. Here she's supported by ace backup singers Sherryl Marshall and Deborah Berg, rendering these catchy, evocative numbers in girl group/doo wop/swingin' style. Bill Kirchen calls the album "wonderful," and musician and radio personality Gene Casey rates it a "masterpiece." Thur Feb 23, 7pm Cover $25

The Debuts

One notable Pangea debut in February is Darius Harper, who was a staple of the Broadway tour of "Kinky Boots," in which he starred as Lola beginning with the first national tour. Darius helps us kick off Black History Month with "Blaque," a unique story of queer blackness, in which he is joined by Darnell White on piano, his cohort in shows at Q Bar, where the duo have made quite the splash. Now it's our turn and Pangea has the new "Blaque!" Fri Feb 3 at 7pm Cover $25

Before they head to the UK to tour with The Zombies in the spring songwriting monsters Edward Rogers and Steve Butler are putting together a unique acoustic show celebrating their second album "Brighter Day." Joined by producer Don Piper (guitar), Rogers (lead vocals) and Butler (lead vocals and guitar) make their Pangea debut in a show that cross-polinates '60s and '70s American and English rock, bringing out echoes of The Kinks, Mott the Hoople and early Tom Petty... Which makes sense since the duo refers to their dynamic melodicism as "East Coast American musical Anglophilia." Hearing is believing! Thur Feb 9, 7pm Cover $25

Pangea Has Noteworthy Ongoing Shows

Popular ongoing series include: "Pangea Winter Jazz Nights" every Wednesday... Curated Ben Cassara, this popular series, now in its fourth smash year (skipping 2020 of course) Pangea Jazz Nights feature a bracing cross-section of name singer-musicians and distinguished up-and-comers. In February it's John Zweig (Feb 1), Teri Leggio Wade & The Mark Wade Trio (Feb 8), A Jazz Valentine (Feb 15), and Ed Neumeister Quartet (Feb 22) All are at 7pm Cash cover at the door $25

Sue Matsuki's "Jazz Brunch Open Mic" on the second Sunday of the month features music director Gregory Toroian on piano and Skip Ward on bass. Referred to as "an embarrassment of riches" by Stephen Mosher in Broadwayworld.com, this unique format mixes audience and guest artists and a full set by Matsuki. Sun Feb 12, 1pm-3pm. Reservations required, No Cover.

In the Front Lounge, let Karen Mack and Elliot Roth entertain you with a high octane mix of great songs, lurid tales and fun shenanigans. Their regular pairing continues Tue Feb 21, Tue Mar 21 and Fri Apr 21... All at 8:30pm and all No cover

Also in the Front Lounge the acclaimed Australian pianist and singer-songwriter Tracey Yarad EVERY WEDNESDAY. After chalking up a Top 40 hit in the '90s in her native Oz, she had a residency in Japan that lasted seven years, then she returned to Oz where she ran a music school for more than a decade, finally relocating to New York in 2017. The Renaissance woman now has added jazz photographer to her many conquests, having become a frequent contributor to DownBeat, Guitar Player and Drum Scene magazines. Sidle up for a picture perfect evening. Wed Feb 22, 8:30pm No cover,

Also in the Front Lounge you have an open invitation to the "Family Liquid Dinner" starring Kiley Etling and Jessie Bangarang Atkinson. The two base each of their frolicsome evenings on a different family stereotype, mixing styles and crashing guest performers until all hell breaks loose. Thur Feb 23, 9pm No cover.

A near-business fatality of the pandemic, Pangea earned the prestigious Village Award, presented by Village Preservation, in June 2021 as it prepared to welcome back audiences after a hiatus that started in March 2020. Since introducing music and performance in January 2015, Pangea has become a hub for the burgeoning alt-cabaret movement. Mixing spirited downtown hospitality with a deliciously priced Italian-Mediterranean menu, Pangea "has vaulted to the forefront of the alt-cabaret scene!" according to Elisabeth Vincentelli of The NY Times.

For reservations online visit www.pangeanyc.com , or for info call 212/995-0900. Pangea is located at 178 Second Avenue (between 11th & 12th Streets).