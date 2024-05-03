54 Below to Present FEMININE RAGE: MUSICALS EDITION This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Feminine Rage: Musicals Edition on May 20, 2024, at 7:00pm ET.

Do you ever find yourself scrolling through your playlists, unsure of what to listen to? Song after song, nothing is hitting the spot? When suddenly out of nowhere you find it- the song that gets you back on your feet, ready to knock down anyone who stands in your way (and let's be honest, it's always a feminine rage anthem). Well what if we told you there was an opportunity for you to come see all of your favorite rage filled songs sung on one stage, no decision making necessary? We are proud to present… 54 Sings Feminine Rage: Musicals Edition! From cheating husbands to murderous boyfriends, these characters have been through it all and we are here to sing their songs and tell their stories. Join a cast of aspiring Broadway and pop performers for a night you won't forget. So either “Get out and Stay Out” or “Bring it On,” because feminine rage is about to take over the stage!

Featuring Jessie Bittner, Julia De Vita (Rent, dir. Adam Pascal), Kaileigh Fiorillo, Sejal Joshi (Rent, dir. Adam Pascal, No Hard Feelings, “Gossip Girl”), Gia Keddy (Long Island premiere of Alice By Heart at Studio 74), Tayla Madison (Inner Monologue podcast), Angelina Milici, Sarah Pansing, Olivia Reid, Analise Rios (national tours os Six and Rent), AlondraSchuck (Rent, dir. Adam Pascal), Sofia Shah, Jillian Michelle Smith, Shannon Summers, Jessica Wagner (The Phantom of the Opera national tour), and Lenka Z (“The Voice: Georgia,” “Georgia's Got Talent” finalist).

Music director James Stryska returns to 54 Below after musical directing countless shows at 54 Below, including 54 Sings The Glee Version. His credits also include music and lyrics + orchestrations for The Pyramid Musical (a Dance Moms Parody Musical). Produced by Sejal Joshi (No Hard Feelings, “Gossip Girl”) and Tayla Madison (Inner Monologue podcast).

Feminine Rage: Musicals Edition plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 20, 2024 at 7pm. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) Premiums are $73 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.