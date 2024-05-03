Lili Thomas To Join Moms' Night Out at 54 Below This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lili Thomas will join the cast of Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series on May 18th at 54 Below!

Lili Thomas is fresh off of her history making run as “Mama Morton” in Chicago on

Broadway. Also seen as Cynthia Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen (1st Nat’l). Off-B’way: We're Gonna Die (2ST), The Hello Girls (59e59), Only Human (St. Clements). Select regional include Helene in Great Comet (PCLO), Octet w/Dave Malloy (Berkeley Rep), Lincoln Center (NYPhil), Kennedy Center, Milwaukee Rep, The Rev. NYU/Tisch.

Mom’s Night Out: The Concert Series, is the ultimate cabaret series where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, grandmamas, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You’ll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo. Music direction by Nancy Chamberlain.

The May 18th show will feature performances by Allison Couture, Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong), Emily Hatch, Kasie Gasparini (Mamma Mia!), Lisa Helmi Johanson (POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive), Grace Morgan (The Phantom of The Opera), Maggie McDowell (A Sign of The Times, Disaster, Kinky Boots).

Follow along at @momsnightoutconcert.

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 18h at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$79. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Use code MOMS5 for $5 off your main dining room and bar rail tickets. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.