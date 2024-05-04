Jennafer Newberry Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT at 54 Below This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jennafer Newberry is joining the Moms' Night Out concert on May 18th at 54 Below.

Jennafer Newberry is an American actor and singer most known for her work as the Glinda Standby in Wicked on Broadway. She joined the Broadway cast after playing Glinda in the National Tour of Wicked. She is also known for her role as Gretchen in Disney's Freaky Friday (Multi-City Tour) and Nemo in Finding Nemo the Musical (Walt Disney World).

Other notable credits include Shelley in Bat Boy, Clara in The Light in the Piazza, Rosa Bud in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and Martha Jefferson in the Orlando Premiere of the all female 1776. She also frequently sings in concerts at 54 Below and voices new work in readings and developmental labs.

Originally from Houston, Jennafer received her B.F.A. from N.Y.U. When she is not touring the country she resides on the UWS with her husband Zach, their daughter, Parker, and their French Bulldog, @shilohthefrenchie.

Mom's Night Out: The Concert Series, is the ultimate cabaret series where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, grandmamas, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You'll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo. Music direction by Nancy Chamberlain.

The May 18th show will feature performances by Allison Couture, Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong), Dana De Celis (CBS' Bull), Kasie Gasparini (Mamma Mia!), Emily Hatch, Lisa Helmi Johanson (POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive), Alicia Krakauer, Maggie McDowell (A Sign of The Times, Disaster, Kinky Boots), Grace Morgan (The Phantom of The Opera), Marissa Rosano, and Lili Thomas (Chicago).

Follow along at @momsnightoutconcert.

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 18h at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$79. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Use code MOMS5 for $5 off your main dining room and bar rail tickets. Tickets and information are available at the button below. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

SAFETY INFORMATION

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at the button below.

