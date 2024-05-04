MATTHEW BROOKSHIRE SINGS THE LESBIAN SONGBOOK to Return to Pangea For NYC Pride Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer-songwriter Matthew Brookshire (Sesame Street: The Musical) will bring his sold-out one-person show back to Pangea for two encore performances during NYC Pride Week, June 26 and 27. Brookshire performs the music of the Indigo Girls, Tracy Chapman, boygenius, and more, and shares stories about his search for a queer identity in North Carolina in the early 90s. Heartbreaking and laugh-out-loud funny, the show is a meditation on music, memory, and the Methodist Church.

"While developing this show, I never expected we'd hear 'Closer to Fine' in a movie about Barbie, or that Melissa Etheridge would perform on Broadway, or that country music's Song of the Year would be by Tracy Chapman," said Brookshire. "This is the music that opened my heart and shaped my world, at a time when gay representation was hard to find."

Brookshire's pop piano arrangements were called "stripped down and seductively vibrant" by Brian Seibert of The New York Times. His song "Belly Breathe" was featured in the 50th anniversary season of Sesame Street, and in off-Broadway's Sesame Street: The Musical. Brookshire collaborated with acclaimed choreographer Keely Garfield on the Bessie Award-nominated Twin Pines (Joyce Theater, Danspace Project) and other dance-theater works. With composer Curtis Moore, he wrote original music for the film Palindromes (directed by Todd Solondz), pop songs for drag icon Kevin Aviance and others, and created a musical about a woman's obsession with Lifetime Movies, For The Love of Tiffany (book co-written with Thomas Mizer and lyrics by Amanda Green).

Performances of Matthew Brookshire Sings The Lesbian Songbook are June 26 and 27 at 7:00pm at Pangea, the East Village restaurant and cabaret located at 178 2nd Avenue, New York, NY, 10003. Tickets are $20, available online at the button below, or at the door, if available, for $25 (cash only). There is a $20 minimum per person (food or beverage) and the house opens at 6:00pm. Seating is first come, first served. Running time is 75 minutes.

