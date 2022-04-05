Ollie Kaiper-Leach Will Make New York City Debut at The Green Room 42 In ESCAPE TO THE LAND OF WHENEVER

Sign-up for Cabaret News & Specials

Fresh off the US National Tour of The Choir of Man, South Yorkshire native, Ollie Kaiper-Leach makes his NYC and THE GREEN ROOM 42 debut on April 21, 2022, at 9:30 pm with his solo concert, Escape to the Land of Wherever.

The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City)

Ollie Kaiper-Leach Escape to the Land of Wherever - information and tickets available HERE.

Take a trip with Ollie Kaiper-Leach, as his wistful songwriting and infectious energy take you to wherever you want to be. Known for his skillful piano playing and lyrical voice, Ollie's concert combines originals, creative covers, and nods to his background in theatre. It will be sure to leave you feeling joyful and refreshed.

Ollie is an actor, songwriter, and award-nominated musical director from South Yorkshire, in the north of England. He makes his Green Room 42 debut fresh off the US National Tour of the internationally acclaimed hit, The Choir of Man, where he has been portraying the 'Pianoman/Maestro' in several productions worldwide.

As a songwriter, Ollie Kaiper-Leach's style bridges genres, with funk and soul at its core, wrapped in complex arrangements with thick vocal harmonies. His first single, 'Telescopic Girl', was released in January to high acclaim and climbing streams on Spotify. The next single, 'Barely Living', drops this April!



Having obtained a BA(Hons) in Music and Drama from the University of Manchester, he went on to study at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, graduating with a Distinction from the MA Music Theatre programme. Ollie's work as a Musical Director earned him a nomination in the 2019 Great British Pantomime Awards for 'Musical Achievement' for his work on Sevenoaks Panto Ltd.'s Dick Whittington. He has put those skills to good use as Music Captain for The Choir of Man for the last three years.

On the stage, Ollie has also been seen in Antic Disposition's UK Tour of Shakespeare's Henry V, Sondheim's Assassins at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and starred alongside Sir Michael Caine in the feature film Is Anybody There?.

As a singer, Ollie has sung with some of the world's most revered choirs (inc. NYCC, CBSO Male Chorus, Cambridge's St John's Voices), singing at the Royal Albert Hall for the BBC Proms, and as far afield as Cathedrals in Hong Kong and Singapore. His reputation as a jazz pianist earned him a place in big bands and function bands across Manchester, and his compositions have been performed by ensembles across the UK.