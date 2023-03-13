OUR TIME: CELEBRATING 'HIGH SCHOOL THEATER KIDS' GONE PRO is Coming to 54 Below This Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Our Time: Celebrating "High School Theater Kids "Gone Pro on Wednesday, March 29th 2023 at 9:30 PM. The performance will also be streaming at 9:45pm EST. These small town California high school theater geeks are all grown up and performing together for one night only, in honor of the teacher who helped get them all here! Get ready to hear some songs from their favorite high school productions like Newsies, In the Heights, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Pippin, and more, as well as some tunes they've learned after graduating and going off to various theater schools across the country. Join us for Our Time: Celebrating "High School Theater Kids" Gone Pro to honor Clark Sayre (OBC Merrily We Roll Along, Oliver! Revival), beloved Dos Pueblos High School theater teacher and Broadway veteran, as we reminisce on the old days and celebrate how these theater geeks turned into theater professionals.

Our Time: Celebrating "High School Theater Kids" Gone Pro plays 54 Below (254 West 54 th Street) on March 29th 2023 at 9:30 in person and it will also be livestreamed. There is a $25-$35 cover charge ($29-$41 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets for the livestream are $25. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

FEATURING

Erika Mireya Cruz (The Pout-Pout Fish National Tour, TheaterWorksUSA), Fernanda Douglas (Monsoon Wedding), Luana Psaros (Becoming Nancy, Alliance Theater), Matthew Rodriguez Kleeburg (Urinetown, Manhattan School of Music), Nolan Montgomery (The Boston Conservatory at Berklee Class of '22), Sofia Ross (Grow at the Festival of New Musicals at Goodspeed Opera House), Riva Brody (54 Below Sings the Songs of Rankin and Bass), Ryan Lea (Broadway Comedy Club).

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW 54

Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS ® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award ® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.