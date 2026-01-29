Night Of Theatre Kid Nostalgia Comes to The Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Green Room 42 will present Liza Suzanna (Anne Frank, a Musical Off-Broadway) and stars from Fiddler on the Roof and more in Night of Theatre Kid Nostalgia on Wednesday, March 11th at 7:00 pm.

Be transported back to your young theatre kid self at Night of Theatre Kid Nostalgia, featuring a group of talented musical theatre performers singing a song or medley from the first musical they were in. The producer and director of the show, Liza Suzanna, will be singing a High School Musical 2 medley, as High School Musical 2 was the first musical she was in. With performances of songs from Beauty and the Beast to The Wizard of Oz, the show will be a joyous and nostalgic event you won't want to miss.

Night of Theatre Kid Nostalgia plays at The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036). Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum.

The show will consist of a stellar cast that will include:

Nathan Bravo

Abigail Hunt

Myles Lee Knight

Aaron Penzel (Anne Frank, a Musical Off-Broadway)

Hayley Brooke (Fiddler on the Roof Broadway and first Broadway national tour of Shrek the Musical)

Naila Carter

Lily Pierce

T'Bone Rube

Julia Dale

Henry Gardner

Feriz Sulejmani

William M. Martin (Fowl Play Off-Broadway and 2nd national tour of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

Meaghan Maher

Emma Claire Dykes

Elijah Williams

Richard L. Entrup

Alex Rodriguez

Fia Fusco

Jacob Lesko

Lauren Burcheri, the pianist and the music director for Night of Theatre Kid Nostalgia, has performed at many NYC cabarets, including The Green Room 42, Triad Theater, and Don't Tell Mama.