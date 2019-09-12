Nicci Nicholas' NOTHIN' CAN BE DONE Hits Don't Tell Mama Sept. 15th

Nicci Nicholas brings her new show, Nothin' Can Be Done, to Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street, on Sunday, September 15th; Friday, October 11th; Wednesday, October 23rd and Tuesday, November 19th, all at 7:00 pm.

Directed by Lennie Watts, with musical direction by Ian Herman, Nothin' Can Be Done includes a mix of some of Nicholas' favorite tunes, spanning the vocal styles of jazz, standards, and of course, musical theatre, with a few laughs in-between.

Since moving to Manhattan from San Francisco, Nicolas has performed at virtually every club in New York City (some are even still open!).

Nothin' Can Be Done at Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street, Sunday 9/15/19, 10/11/19, 10/23/19 and 11/19/19, all at 7 pm. $20.00 cover plus a 2-drink minimum. Cash only. Reservations: online at donttellmamanyc.com/shows.





