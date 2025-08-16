Nicci Claspell, Evan Alexander Smith and More Will Sing ACROSS THE UNIVERSE at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW will soon present 54 Sings Across the Universe on Monday, September 15, 2025 at 9:30pm, with a livestream option at 9:45pm ET. Join in on a soul-stirring evening where the revolutionary spirit of the ’60s meets the glamour of Broadway in 54 Sings Across the Universe. Inspired by the visually stunning film directed by Julie Taymor that took the world by storm 18 years ago along with the iconic music of The Beatles, this one-night-only concert reimagines the beloved soundtrack in an intimate, cabaret setting—only at 54 Below.

Featuring a dynamic cast of rising stars and seasoned performers, with music direction by Elmo Zapp, expect bold new interpretations of “Come Together,” “Blackbird,” “Hey Jude,” and more. Bringing you rich harmonies, emotional storytelling, and just the right touch of rebellion, this tribute captures the heart of a generation—and the timeless power of love and music. Produced by Stephanie Lazard.

Featuring Richard Baskin Jr. (Freestyle Love Supreme), Henry Beddoe, Mark Beyer (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast international tour), Nicci Claspell (Moulin Rouge!), Logan Farine (Rent 20th anniversary national tour), Kathryn Francisco (Saved by the 90s), Carson Higgins (Babylon, Joker: Folie à Deux), Chelsea Hooker (Shout! at The Straz), Dillon Klena (Jagged Little Pill national tour), Dani Kucera (Pretty Woman national tour), Robert Mannis, Tess Marshall (Titanique), Sam Massey (Friends: The Musical Parody), Jake McKenna (Host of Universal’s “Coasters”), Devon Meddock, Cassi Mikat (The Sound of Music international tour), Morgan Reilly (Freestyle Love Supreme), Monet Sabel (Sweeney Todd off-Broadway, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical national tour), Evan Alexander Smith (Merrily We Roll Along, Back to the Future), Olivia Valli (Wicked), Davis Wayne (The Outsiders), and Jadon Webster (West Side Story international tour). Joined by Jared Decker on drums, Mike Rosengarten on guitar, Yuka Tadano on bass, Max Wagner on guitar, and Elmo Zapp on keys.

54 sings Across the Universe plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, September 15, 2025, at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) – $51.50 (includes $6.50 in fees). Premiums are $68 (includes $8 in fees).There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Livestream tickets are available for $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees). Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are available by calling (646) 476-3551.

