New York: Big City Songbook Plays On Sunday, April 14 At Birdland Theater

The latest edition of the monthly musical revue,New York: Big City Songbook, will play at Birdland Theater on Sunday, April 14 at 7:30 pm,featuring Klea Blackhurst, LaTanya Hall and Nick Ziobro. Joe Davidian is on piano and Jay Leonhart on bass and vocals, with musical arrangements by John Oddo. Mark Waldrop directs and Deborah Grace Winer produces and hosts.

The show is a virtual guide book to New York City in song-from the inspiring and romantic to the aggravating and the quirky-including numbers such as "Take the A Train," "I Happen to like New York" and :Boy from New York City." New York: Big City Songbook also explores why songwriters from Billy Joel and Rodgers and Hart to Mary Chapin Carpenter and Comden and Green have been compelled to write about New York-a city that fuels an endless supply of stories.

Future editions of New York: Big City Songbook will be at the Birdland Theater on Sundays, May 12, June 23, July 14 and August 11.

New York: Big City Songbook, Sunday, April 14 at 7:30PM. Cover is $40, $75 VIP (prime seating, backstage meet and greet) with a $10 minimum. Reservations: www.BirdlandJazz.com

Birdland Theater is located at 315 West 44th Street, NYC.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You