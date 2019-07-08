New Musical DANDELION Opens At Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents "Dandelion: An Original Musical" live in concert on August 14th, 2019 at 9:30 PM. "Dandelion" is the story of high school senior Jane and her mother Delilah, and how the two are forced to confront profound questions of guilt, responsibility, and sacrifice as Jane must decide between attending college in pursuit of her lifelong dreams, or staying home to care for Delilah- who is locked in a desperate battle with severe mental illness and opioid addiction. Fresh off its second developmental reading with Ensemble-Atria in NYC, "Dandelion" promises to bring laughter and tears in this new musical of hope, grief, female power, and the promise of new possibility. For more information, please visit www.dandelionmusical.com.

Female-driven, emotional, and original, "Dandelion" features music and lyrics by Colleen Francis (NSAI finalist) and Bill Zeffiro (MAC award winner), book by Jessica Francis Fichter (Eleventh Hour, Shadows: A Dance Musical) and Sean Riehm (Salem High), and has been developed in collaboration with Hailee Beltzhoover (Salem High). "Dandelion" at Feinstein's/54 Below will be directed by Jessica Francis Fichter with Musical Direction by Nevada Lozano, featuring performances by Hailee Beltzhoover, Lillie Ricciardi, Allison Siko, Brenden MacDonald, Brianne Wylie, and Miranda Luze. Special performances will be announced soon!

"Dandelion: An Original Musical" live in concert plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 14th, 2019 at 9:30 PM. There is a $35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





