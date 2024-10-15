New Broadway Performers Added to EPIC Players Theatre's EPIC Does The 90s at Joe's Pub

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



EPIC Players Theatre will present a neuro-inclusive October Cabaret: EPIC Does the 90s on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 6pm (Doors at 5:30pm) & 8:30pm (Doors at 8:00pm) at Joe's Pub, 425 Lafayette St. NYC. Tickets are $65 / $35 (exclusive of service fee) with a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person. Both shows will be ASL interpreted for Deaf and Hard of Hearing audience members. Please use the code EPICASL for accessible seating.

All tickets can be purchased online at https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2024/e/epic-players-90s/.

Get ready to relive the 90s in style with EPIC Players' Neuro-inclusive 90s Cabaret! Join us for a night of iconic hits and unforgettable performances as our talented neurodivergent artists share the stage with special Broadway guests. This one-of-a-kind cabaret blends nostalgia with empowerment, showcasing the incredible talents of our inclusive theater company. Don't miss out on a night of music, fun, and celebration that will have you dancing in your seat and singing along to all your favorite 90s tunes! Broadway actors Keri René Fuller (Six the Musical), Molly Hager (Waitress), Sandra Okuboyejo (Hamilton), and Stephanie Torns (Waitress, Wicked), Fergie Phillipe (Hamilton), D'Nasya Jordan (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Sam Gravitte (Wicked), and Max Sangerman (A Beautiful Noise) are confirmed as guest performers, with more Broadway friends to follow.

Comments