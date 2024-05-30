Natalie Joy Johnson Joins NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS at Joe's Pub

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Natalie Joy Johnson, from Broadway's Lempicka, Kinky Boots, and Legally Blonde, will join the cast of the 12th annual “Night of a Thousand Judys” – the Pride concert to benefit The Ali Forney Center written and hosted by Justin Elizabeth Sayre – at Joe's Pub on Monday, June 3. The performance is at 7:00 PM, with a VIP post-show reception to follow. The Ali Forney Center is the nation's largest agency dedicated to helping LGBTQ homeless youth. Called “a rambunctious, uproarious, unpredictable all-star concert” by The Wall Street Journal, “Night of a Thousand Judys” will honor the iconic Judy Garland with songs from her legendary career as movie star, recording artist and stage performer. The show is directed by Peter James Cook and choreographed by Jason Wise, featuring Jeremy Robin Lyons as the event's music director. “Night of a Thousand Judys” is produced by Dan Fortune and Adam J. Rosen, with Dan Fortune serving as executive producer. The event's poster is illustrated and designed by Daniel Nolen. Kyle Kowalewski and Evan Pouch are featured dancers.

The show will also feature performances by Grammy Award winner Nathan Lee Graham (Titaníque, Zoolander), Tony Award nominee Grey Henson (Mean Girls, Shucked), Grammy Award winner Nicole Zuraitis (2024's “Best Jazz Vocalist”), Antwayn Hopper (A Strange Loop, The Life at Encores!), violinist and vocalist Edmund Bagnell (Well-Strung), Tammy Faye Starlite (Nico: Underground), Timothy Hughes (Sweeney Todd, Hadestown), Gabrielle Beckford (original Broadway cast of Once Upon a One More Time), and The Boy Band Project (“Good Morning America”)

Anyone who cannot attend the event can still donate to help The Ali Forney Center HERE.

“Night of a Thousand Judys” will present Mx Justin Vivian Bond – the beloved star of downtown star of stage, screen and letters – with the first annual “Judy Icon Award.” The honor recognizes the recipient's contributions to the LGBTQ+ community and achievement of legendary status, following in the footsteps of the award's namesake, Judy Garland. Sayre says: “I've said this loud and often, but there is no other icon than Justin Vivian Bond. Chanteuse, provocateur, artist, sage, truthteller, style maven, V is the icon of downtown. I adore all that she is and all that she does. Even for me, there will only be one Justin: Justin Vivian Bond.” Bond adds: “As a singer and a homosexuellian identified lady of dubious temperament, I can think of no greater honor than to be the recipient of the first Judy Award! It's as if I were being handed the Gay Medal of Freedom. What a terrific way to kick off our 55th Pride Month celebrations and to honor our Lady of the Rainbow.”

In previous years, “Night of a Thousand Judys” has featured the talents of film and TV names Alan Cumming and Bridget Everett; R&B legends Martha Wash and Sarah Dash; jazz vocalists Madeleine Peyroux, Cyrille Aimée and Jane Monheit; singer/songwriters Nellie McKay, Erin McKeown and Bright Light Bright Light, Broadway divas Lena Hall, Alice Ripley and Tonya Pinkins; leading men Adam Pascal, Telly Leung, and Daniel Reichard, nightlife fixtures Karen Mason, Maude Maggart and Karen Akers; downtown stars Cole Escola and Rizo; and New York personalities Michael Musto and Austin Scarlett, among many others.

The Ali Forney Center is the largest provider protecting LGBTQ+ homeless from the harms of homelessness. Through its 24/7 Drop-In Center, “Ali's Place,” and a network of 13 emergency and transitional housing sites, the Ali Forney Center serves over 2,200 LGBTQ+ young people. As a leader in this space, the Ali Forney Center supports organizations to utilize their expertise to replicate their model of success across the country and around the world.

“Night of a Thousand Judys” will take place at Joe's Pub on Monday, June 3 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $75 (partial view), $100 (Regular), $150 (Premium) and $175 (VIP). The $150 Premium seats include preferred seating, and a ticket to Ali Forney Center's Summer Oasis Party on July 24. The $175 VIP seats includes premium seating, a ticket to Ali Forney Center's Summer Oasis Party on July 24, and an exclusive post-show reception. The event has a $12 food / two (2) drink minimum per person. Joe's Pub is located at the Public Theater, 425 Lafayette Street (at Astor Place) New York, NY 10003

