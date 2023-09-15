NORBERT LEO BUTZ SINGS TORCH SONGS FOR A PANDEMIC is Coming to 54 Below

54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway leading man Norbert Leo Butz for an intimate new show on October 2, 28, & 30 at 9:30pm and October 17, 30, & Nov 5 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here.

Back by popular demand! Join Norbert Leo Butz (Big Fish, Catch Me If You Can, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Wicked, The Last 5 Years) for this set of tunes inspired by seven months of isolation in Vancouver, British Columbia, while filming the NBC series “Debris” during the height of the pandemic.

In this, Norbert’s third original show at 54 Below, the actor and singer sings songs of alienation and anxiety, hope, and transformation, and the healing power of a perfectly written pop song. Sans his usual band, the evening features Norbert playing all his own arrangements, on piano and guitar, of some of pop and rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest all-time songwriters, including Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Peter Gabriel, Tom Waits, Joni Mitchell, and Fleetwood Mac, to name a few. Each night will feature a duet with a surprise special guest.

Norbert Leo Butz Sings Torch Songs for a Pandemic plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 2, 28, & 30 at 9:30pm and October 17, 30, & Nov 5 at 7pm. For the 7pm performances: Cover charges are $50-$60 ($56.50-$67.50 with fees). Premiums are $95 ($106 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. For the 9:30pm performances: Cover charges are $50-$60 ($56.50-$67.50 with fees). Premiums are $95-$100 ($106-$111.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.