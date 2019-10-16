Music By Christine Rosenblatt Featured In WOMEN OF THE WINGS Volume III At Feinstein's/54 Below

The music of Chrstine Rosenblatt will be featured in Women of The Wings Volume III: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers - set for March 14 at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Christine Roseblatt is a performer, composer, and lyricist. As a performer, Christine is formally trained across musical theater, pop, R&B, and opera, seamlessly transitioning between genres. Favorite roles include The Queen of the Night (The Magic Flute, St. Paul's Chapel) and Cunégonde (Candide, Lerner Black Box Theatre). Most recently, she made her solo cabaret debut at The Duplex Cabaret Theatre in Manhattan. As a composer/lyricist, Christine made her Off-Broadway debut with Missing Gemini: A New Musical, for which she wrote the book, music, and lyrics. Christine's work has also been performed at The Playroom Theater and The Duplex Cabaret Theatre in Manhattan. Christine holds a degree in music from Barnard College at Columbia University and is a proud member of the Advanced BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop, where she is currently a lyricist.

Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers is an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by female writers who are shaping the musical theatre landscape.

Previously announced writers include Sami Horneff and Amanda D'Archangelis, Mia Moravis, and Murphy Smith. Cast members to include Jordan Eagle, Christine Rosenblatt, and Murphy Smith - stay tuned for additional casting and writer announcements!

Megan Minutillo directs and produces. Kristen Lee Rosenfeld music directs.

Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers Volume III plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 14th, 2020 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551







