Multi-String Quartet Invoke Comes to Joe's Pub on 11/5

CAG's 19-20 season opens on Tuesday, November 5 with multi-string quartet Invoke, a 2018 CAG Competition winner. CAG is proud to co-present this concert with Joe's Pub.

Described as "not classical...but not not classical" (David Srebnik, SiriusXM Classical Producer), Invoke continues to successfully dodge even the most valiant attempts at genre classification. The multi-instrumental band's other "not-nots" encompass traditions from across America, including bluegrass, Appalachian fiddle tunes, jazz, and minimalism. Invoke weaves all of these styles together to create truly individual music written by and for the group.

Invoke will perform AMERICAN POSTCARDS: featuring Invoke originals and new music by American composers including Takuma Itoh, Paul Wiancko, and Jessie Montgomery.





