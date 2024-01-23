Mink Stole and Peaches Christ to Present Two Shows at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present a special evening with living legend and cult film icon Mink Stole and San Francisco drag impresario and filmmaker Peaches Christ for two performances on Friday, February 16 and Saturday, February 17, both at 7:00 PM. Mink (Pink Flamingos, Hairspray, But I'm A Cheerleader) and Peaches (All About Evil, Hulu's “Drag Me To Dinner”) have been close friends for over two decades and they would like you to join them for an evening of storytelling, film clips and live song in a wildly entertaining and uncensored exposé that is as hilarious as it is revealing. The New York shows are part of a national tour that brings the duo to Salem, MA; Providence, RI; Philadelphia, PA; and Washington, D.C. If you're a fan of John Waters' films, Divine, drag history, or cult movies, this is an intimate, revelatory, and heartfelt event you don't want to miss.

Mink Stole is best known for her work with filmmaker John Waters, with whom she has created the iconic characters of Connie Marble in Pink Flamingos, Taffy Davenport in Female Trouble, and Dottie Hinkle in Serial Mom, to name a few. Other film roles include Nancy, the mother of a lesbian, in But I'm A Cheerleader, and Evelyn the librarian in All About Evil, written and directed by Joshua Grannell, aka Peaches Christ. Mink was Peaches' first live celebrity guest at the legendary Midnight Mass and they have performed together many times since, notably in Return to Grey Gardens, and their two-woman show, Idol Worship. With her Wonderful Band, Mink has released a CD, Do Re MiNK.

Peaches Christ is a filmmaker, event producer and cult leader living in San Francisco. She produces and hosts events in partnership with PolyArts Management for symphony orchestras and her holiday show annually plays London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall. Peaches is a filmmaker, the alter- ego of Joshua Grannell, writer and director of the feature film All About Evil. Joshua is the co-owner of the Into the Dark production company which produces immersive theater, including the popular Terror Vault show at the historic San Francisco Mint building. Peaches has appeared in many films and television shows during her career and co-hosts the cult movie podcast, Midnight Mass.

Mink Stole and Peaches Christ will perform on Friday, February 16 and Saturday, February 17, both at 7:00 PM, at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$80. Ringside, premium and premium booths include a post-show meet & greet, photo with Mink and Peaches, priority seating, and a signed commemorative event poster. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for “Best Cabaret Show 2023” (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.

