Michael T to Present BOWIE 80 at Joe's Pub in August

To commemorate the 45th anniversary of Scary Monsters, on August 8 at 9PM Michael T is debuting his brand new show, "Bowie: 80" at Joe's Pub, to give light to this unique year in Bowie's career. Bowie: 80 centers around David Bowie's career over a 15 month journey; from his New Year's Eve appearance on The Kenny Everett Video Show to the live debut of 'Ashes To Ashes' on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson,, his divorce from Angela Bowie, to a visit to the Blitz club in London, where he recruited head New Romantic Steve Strange to appear in the 'Ashes To Ashes' video. And finally, his Broadway debut in The Elephant Man; a high water mark in Bowie's career that often times is glossed over. In early '81, he attended the premiere of Christiane F (in which he has a cameo appearance), but after that essentially went into semi-seclusion, until his reemergence as a clean cut pop star, with the release of 'Let's Dance' in 1983. The show incorporates narrative, as well as vintage video clips/still photos and goes far beyond the traditional "tribute" show.



Nightlife producer, performer, DJ Michael T has been a fixture in downtown NYC culture since the creation of the wheel. He is known for curating live music events as well as DJ centric dance parties, bringing together a colorful potpourri of NYC denizens. Since his early days, his creative inspiration has always been David Bowie. In his ongoing search, Michael is unveiling an often-overlooked period in Bowie's oeuvre. Photo credit: Insomnigraphic