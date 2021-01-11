Michael Longoria Presents Virtual Concert Tonight

Tonight at 7pm, original Jersey Boy Michael Longoria will be presenting a virtual concert, singing movie love songs from my album LIKE THEY DO IN THE MOVIES.

JOIN THE CONCERT HERE!

Michael is best known for his star turn on Broadway as Frankie Valli in the Tony Award Winning musical "Jersey Boys." Hollywood born and Broadway bound, Longoria trained at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, then traveled to the east coast to attend NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, where he earned himself a BFA in Drama. Michael made his Broadway debut in the smash hit musical "Hairspray" (2003 Tony award for Best Musical), later creating the role of Joey in the original Broadway cast of "Jersey Boys" (2006 Tony award for Best Musical) before taking over the role of Frankie Valli and taking his career to new heights beginning with performing solo for hundreds of thousands of fans in Times Square for Broadway On Broadway. He went on to numerous performances on television, including "Broadway Under The Stars: A Tribute To Harold Prince", The US Open and the "America's Got Talent", season nine finale with Susan Boyle and Shakira.

His journey recently led him back to Atlantic City with feature performance in "That's Life! with Joe Piscopo" at Caesar's. Other theatrical credits include Peter Pan in "Peter Pan & Wendy" at the Prince Music Theater, for which he earned a Barrymore Award nomination for Best Actor in a musical; Chino in "West Side Story" at the Walnut Street Theatre; Mark in "A Chorus Line" at Helen Hayes Performing Arts Center; and Chuck in "Avenue X" at the Abe Burrows Theater.

In Europe, he performed the role of Paul in the German Tour of "A Chorus Line", and Baby John in "West Side Story" at the famed Teatro alla Scala-Milan. As a singer-songwriter, Longoria has shared his one of a kind talent at such venues as New York City's CB's Gallery, Cutting Room, Joe's Pub, The Knitting Factory, and Caroline's on Broadway.

