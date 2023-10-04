Michael Lee Brown to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage in November

New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present Michael Lee Brown, star of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM. Michael will debut his new solo show filled with Broadway and pop hits we all love, while also featuring his melody-driven original songs that, according to Billboard, “bubble with heart, spirit and a refreshing brand of sing-along familiarity.” The evening will feature music director Jon Balcourt (Dear Evan Hansen) and some very special guests. Tickets are $20-$40, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Michael Lee Brown starred on Broadway in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen, the six-time Tony Award and Grammy-winning musical. He also covered the other two male leads (Connor and Jared), and is the first person ever to have performed all three roles on Broadway. Some other credits include Torch Song Trilogy at the Studio Theater, DC (directed by Michael Kahn), TV: “Prodigal Son,” “Happyish,” and live performances with the Dear Evan Hansen company at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and on NBC's “Today,” where he and the cast received an Emmy Award. Michael's acclaimed debut EP, Way It Used to Be, premiered on Billboard, and you can hear his original music on all streaming platforms. Instagram: @heymichaelleebrown.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at Click Here @chelseatableandstage

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Thursday, October 5 at 7:00 PM

WENDY SCHERL

“The Sweetness and the Sorrow: Songs of Marvin Hamlisch”

Conceived with her two main collaborators, director Barry Kleinbort and musical director, Christopher Denny, Ms. Scherl takes a vocal joyride through the catalogue of Oscar, Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Marvin Hamlisch, offering new takes on standards and rarities culled from his numerous Broadway shows, film scores and early pop songs. Wendy's far-reaching program includes classics like “The Way We Were” and “What I Did for Love” along-side little known gems like “Sweet Alibis” and “Two Boys” (which Hamlisch wrote with the late Peter Allen) Wendy's critically acclaimed debut album, You'll See (Harbinger Records) earned her the 2020 MAC Award for “Recording of the Year” and was named Top 10 Female Vocalist CD for 2019 by Cadence Magazine.

Sunday, October 15 at 7:00 PM

JONATHAN KARRANT

“Eclectic” – Album Release Concert

Song stylist Jonathan Karrant's new album entitled Eclectic is just that, a collection of popular songs written from the 1940s through the 2010s. It includes favorites from the Great American Songbook born out of Broadway musicals and Hollywood films, as well as songs not usually found in the jazz genre, cleverly creating new standards out of songs by Smokey Robinson, James Taylor, and Macy Gray. Some of the more classic sections on the album are “Pure Imagination,” “The Song Is You,” and “Mr. Bojangles.” A highlight is “Love Dance” by Ivan Lins, a sensual duet with Grammy-nominated singer Jane Monheit. The album also features such artists as renowned saxophonist Houston Person, Jazz at Lincoln Center trumpeter Kenny Rampton, and acclaimed pianist Joe Alterman.

Friday, October 20 at 7:00 PM

MARIEANN MERINGOLO

*Livestream Available*

The award-winning songstress returns to Chelsea Table + Stage with a monthly residency titled “A Lot of Livin' to Do!” After a year on the road performing for sold-out crowds in Provincetown, Los Angeles, Fire Island, London, and beyond, Marieann will present a different show each night at the venue with special guests from the Broadway and Cabaret worlds to be announced soon. The show, directed by Will Nunziata, features music selections ranging from Broadway and American Songbook to pop and original works. Meringolo will be joined by Musical Director Doyle Newmyer on piano, Boots Maleson on bass, and Brian Woodruff on drums.

Monday, October 23 and Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM

ARI AXELROD

“A Place for Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway”

*Livestream Available*

Celebrated artist Ari Axelrods returns with this internationally acclaimed evening. Hailed by BroadwayWorld as “genuinely one of the finest shows this writer has ever seen,” the multi-award-winning event celebrates Jewish vitality and Jewish culture by honoring the songs and stories of Jewish composers and their contributions to the American Musical. The Jewish Week named Ari one of the 36 most influential Jews under the age of 36 in The United States. He received the 2022 Bistro Award for Best Theatrical Artistry in Song. His debut solo show, “Taking the Wheel,” directed by Tony Award winner Faith Prince, has been performed in numerous cities around the country. Ari's work as a director has been seen at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse, Birdland Jazz Club, 54 Below, and The Green Room 42. Ari's debut album, Ari Axelrod Live at Birdland is now available on all streaming platforms.

Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM

MARISSA MULDER

“Girl Talk: A Tribute to Female Songwriters Past & Present”

Award-winning singer Marissa Mulder was called “extraordinary” by The New York Times. Also praised for her emotional depth as a storyteller, she dives into a wide range of powerful songwriting divas, from Dolly Parton and Kate Bush to Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. These women are fearless truth-tellers and courageous trailblazers who continue to empower their listeners. Ms. Mulder is honored to sing their songs and tell their stories The show features Jon Weber on piano and John Miller on bass. Time Out New York called Mulder “one of the cabaret world's biggest breakout successes of the past five years.” She has performed at major NYC venues such as the Café Carlyle, 54 Below, Birdland, and Joe's Pub, as well as major rooms throughout the United States She also appeared on NPR's “Piano Jazz.” Mulder is the recipient of the Julie Wilson and Noël Coward Awards, as well as three MAC Awards for Major Artist and Recording of the Year.

Sunday, November 5 and Monday, November 6 at 7:00 PM

EVAN + ZANE

Evan Rachel Wood and Zane Carney

“OK Computer”

*Livestream Available*

Evan Rachel Wood and Zane Carney are EVAN + ZANE and they're bringing a very special two-nights-only theme to Chelsea Table + Stage: “OK Computer!” The duo will be performing Radiohead's iconic album “OK Computer” from top to bottom complete with all magical guitar wizardry and ethereal vocal moments It's gonna be a wild ride you won't want to miss.

Saturday, December 9 at 9:30 PM

RANDY EDELMAN

“It's A Wonderful Life”

*Livestream Available*

Composer, conductor, and musician Randy Edelman will celebrate the soundscape of his career through a dazzling piano concert. He transports his audience with arrangements of his movie scores from Last of the Mohicans to My Cousin Vinny, and beyond. Randy will also be sharing his hit songs that have been recorded by popular artists including Barry Manilow, Patti LaBelle, Olivia Newton-John, Nelly, and others. Edelman has composed over 100 popular films including Gettysburg, 27 Dresses, Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, among others. He also created musical themes for the Olympics, ESPN, and NASA. He has shared stages with the Carpenters, Frank Zappa, Anthrax, Sister Sledge, and others. He has also written songs for Barry Manilow (“Weekend in New England), Patti LaBelle (“Isn't it A Shame”), Blood Sweat and Tears (“Blue Street”), Kool & the Gang (“Amore, Amore”), Nelly (“My Place”), and more.