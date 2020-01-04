Michael Kirk Lane Will Encore 'Just Because' This Month

Three time MAC Nominee, and 2018 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award Winner for Best Show, Michael Kirk Lane is returning to Don't Tell Mama for an encore performance of his critically acclaimed show "Just Because." The encore date of the show, which debuted in August, comes after four nearly sold out performances in 2019.

The performance will take place on Monday 1/27/2020 at 7:00 pm. There is a $20 cover charge and a 2 drink minimum per person (cash only). Reservations can be made at: https://www.donttellmamanyc.com/shows/main/5924-michael-kirk-lane-just-because-1-27-20

Lane had too much time on his hands last summer. So, he reunited with the team behind his previous shows "Now You Know" and "Glass Half Full", Director Jay Rogers and Musical Director William TN Hall, to see what they could come up with. Why? Just Because!

Musical Director William TN Hall joins Lane on stage along with special appearances by Sidney Myer and members of the vocal groups Those Girls and Mamas Boys

In his review of the show Stephen Mosher of BroadwayWorld Cabaret said "Michael Kirk Lane is certainly reason enough to see a show" and called Lane "one of the most popular performers and people working in cabaret today." Cabaret Scenes magazine called the show "pure entertainment" and said Lane is "showcasing his sweet tenor" and Michael Barbieri of Nitelifeexchange has said "You really can't go wrong with Michael Kirk Lane! He's charming; he's childlike; he knows his way around comedic material and yet he can melt your heart with a tender ballad."

Lane who was seen in the 2015 Off-Broadway production of Hell's Belles, is also a member of the voice cast for the children's web series "The Flying Tent." Additionally he is a frequent collaborator and backup singer for artists such as Ginger Minj (Drag Race) and Leslie Carrara-Rudolph (Sesame Street)

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield





