Michael Feinstein & Norm Lewis Begin Holiday Runs This Week at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, will continue to bring the holiday spirit with two of its most popular December shows.

GET HAPPY: MICHAEL FEINSTEIN CELEBRATES THE JUDY GARLAND CENTENNIAL

DECEMBER 15-19 AND DECEMBER 22-26 AT 7:00PM

Join Michael Feinstein as he travels through the life and songs of Judy Garland to kick off her 100th birthday year. This event will be celebrated in two parts, with two brand new multimedia live shows executive produced by Liza Minnelli, that will feature big screen film clips, never before seen photos, rare audio recordings, great music, and good humor. Each part can be enjoyed independently or together.

Get Happy: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Judy Garland Centennial - Part 1, The Early Years

December 15-19 at 7 PM

In this show, Michael will explore the early parts of Judy's life and career from vaudeville through the MGM years.

Get Happy: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Judy Garland Centennial - Part 2, The Later Years

December 22-24 at 7 PM, December 25 at 8 PM, December 26 at 7 PM

In this show, Michael will explore the later parts of Judy's life and career from her many groundbreaking concert performances, time on television, post-MGM films, and more.

This holiday season join Michael and music director, Tedd Firth, alongside award-winning producer and broadcaster, Elliott Forrest, and Judy Garland author, John Fricke, for a colorful journey through Garland's career with new arrangements, medleys, and surprises. Be the first to see these unique and extraordinary new shows celebrating the legendary Judy Garland's 100th birthday!

Michael Feinstein, Ambassador of the Great American Songbook, has built a dazzling career over the last three decades, from recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to his Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials to his acclaimed NPR series and concerts spanning the globe. His work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time.

December 25th, Christmas Day Performance Information

For Mr. Feinstein's Christmas performance on Saturday, December 25, our regular menu will be replaced by a Christmas prix fixe, which features classic holiday dishes and other festive seasonal favorites. All guests will be charged $85 each for their meals (this pricing does not include beverages or tax & gratuity).

$95 cover charge. $150-$155 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum, except for Christmas Day, which has an $85 mandatory prix fixe

For tickets and information visit https://54below.com/events/get-happy-michael-feinstein-celebrates-the-judy-gar- land-centennial/

NORM LEWIS: (THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE) HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

DECEMBER 16, 19 & 21-24 AT 9:45 PM, DECEMBER 20 AT 7:00PM

Norm Lewis is back, LIVE, and right where he belongs this holiday season with a new show, (There's No Place Like) Home For The Holidays.

This is the Broadway heartthrob's 7th year sharing the Christmas spirit he's become known for and that audiences have come to love. Last year wasn't live, but Norm Lewis: Christmastime Is Here! was streamed for audiences worldwide and garnered a New York Emmy Nomination!

The celebrated actor/singer will be joined by his swingin' band led by Musical Director/Arranger Joseph Joubert, Perry Cavari on drums and percussion, and Michael Olatuja on electric and acoustic bass. This new show is helmed by Mr. Lewis's longtime pal and collaborator, Richard Jay-Alexander, and promises plenty of new material, with some VERY special guests. It will also include plenty of Broadway, as nobody does it better. Norm's shows have become the heartbeat of New York City at Christmas time and a tradition for many, and his The Norm Lewis Christmas Album remains as popular as ever.

Ring in the holidays at the hottest party in town. Celebrate with your family and friends at this fantastic night of music and yuletide cheer from Broadway's favorite leading man.

$90 cover charge. $145-$150 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

For tickets and information visit https://54below.com/events/norm-lewis-theres-no-place-like-home-for-the-holidays/

SAFETY INFORMATION:

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining froom staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on their safety protocols can be found here.

Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.