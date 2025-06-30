Michael Cuschieri Brings JUST FOR ATTENTION to Chelsea Table + Stage

The performance is on July 24.
Chelsea Table + Stage will present Michael Cuschieri in "Just For Attention" on July 24, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. Following up his acclaimed debut holiday show, Michael Cuschieri returns to Chelsea Table + Stage for one night only. And for what, you might ask? Well, the same reason anyone in the performing arts would want to be seen singing in a hotel basement... JUST FOR ATTENTION.
Get ready for a night of tragically hilarious stories, chart-topping hits, Broadway classics, and a whole bunch of utter nonsense. In this new show, Michael explores all the places in his life where he desperately seeks external validation... family, friends, the theatre and... (of course) men. Does he have it? Well, you'll have to find out. From Sondheim to Streisand, Sinatra to Sabrina... you won't want to miss this one.
"Just For Attention" is written, performed, and musically arranged by Michael Cuschieri, with musical direction by Mason Griffin, Steve Picataggio on drums, Wyeth Tvenge on bass, and Clover St. Hubert on violin. Special guests include Alison McCartan, Joseph Rodriguez, Daniel Patrick Hogan and Estéban Castillo. Michael Cuschieri in "Just For Attention" will play at Chelsea Table + Stage (152 W 26th St) on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.
Chelsea Table + Stage is New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and music. Offering a wide variety of American-fare menu items, with curated wine + cocktails, audiences can experience some of the best touring performers in the world featured alongside local emerging artists. Chelsea Table + Stage opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street, inside the Hilton New York Fashion District.
