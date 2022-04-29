Mia Stegner Comes to The Green Room 42 in May

Mia Stegner is playing a show next month at The Green Room 42 on Saturday, May 7th at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Learn more at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/UWhxqxSLbaP6hilA0cvi/1651964400000.

Deemed by her fans "a slam poet with a piano," Stegner writes songs that are deeply personal yet widely resonant. After years of performing for a cellphone from the safety of her bedroom and growing a following online, singer-songwriter Mia Stegner is now ready to be in front of a live audience - come and be among the first to see her dip her toes in the water.



A storyteller at heart, Mia Stegner views music as an avenue to ask questions, seek answers, and ponder both personal and collective pieces of the human experience. In her mind, no topic is too big or too small to explore, from the risks of treasuring a newfound friendship to the ethereal appeal of bath time.

Mia's songwriting experience is extensive and eclectic; growing up, she gained a musical foundation from singing in choirs, listening to music, taking piano lessons, and teaching herself guitar and ukulele. She first began writing songs in middle school, as a way to express herself and grow skills as a musician and writer. In high school, she began sharing her work on YouTube, and shortly after released her debut album "Play."

In addition to creating her own music, Mia also loves opportunities to help bring other artists' visions to life, and works as a freelance lyricist, songwriter, and backup vocalist - from podcast theme songs to informal birthday gifts, she has completed 200+ projects for various clients. Between her personal and freelance work, she's written hundreds of songs.

She's also the founder of Cléo's Collective, a creative services & sync company, and the writer/director of Rabbits Under the Shed, an animated musical series.

Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42

