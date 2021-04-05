Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MetropolitanZoom Presents Jeff Franzel in THINGS ARE LOOKING UP

He began his career as a jazz pianist and toured with many groups, including big band legend Les Brown.

Apr. 5, 2021  

MetropolitanZoom Presents Jeff Franzel in THINGS ARE LOOKING UP

MetropolitanZoom presents JEFF FRANZEL in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

Jeff Franzel is a multi-talented songwriter and composer with over 30 years' experience in the music business. He began his career as a jazz pianist and toured with many groups, including big band legend Les Brown.

During that time he accompanied such artists as Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and Mel Tormé. Jeff has been a Yamaha artist since 2011, and recorded his CD and DVD, Mood of the Moment, in front of a live audience at the Oscar Peterson Hall in Montreal on a Yamaha CFX Piano.


