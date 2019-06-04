Melanie Moore, Emily Koch, And More Join 54 Sings ABBA At Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 Sings ABBA. Get ready to dance and jive with your favorite Broadway stars at 54 Sings ABBA on June 30th, 2019 at 9:30pm at FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW.

We have a dream. A song to sing. And we know you do too, so take a chance on 54 Sings ABBA! Come join some of Broadway's favorites as they sing through your ABBA favorites like "Dancing Queen," "Summer Night City," and "Mamma Mia." 54 Sings ABBA is the ode to Swedish pop music, Meryl Streep in overalls, and the abundance of dads you've always dreamed about. You can dance, you can jive, and have the time of your life at the second installment of 54 Sings ABBA.

Melanie Moore (Hello, Dolly!), Emily Koch (Waitress), and Nathan Lucrezio (Aladdin) have joined the previously announced Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Catherine Charlebois (Wicked), Talia Suskauer (Be More Chill), Allison Bailey (Wicked), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Anthony Sagaria (American Psycho), Samantha Hill (Les Miserables), Diamond Essence White (Dear Evan Hansen), Nathan Lucrezio (Aladdin), Kyra Kennedy (Waitress), Cory Jeacoma (Jersey Boys), Bethany Tesarck, Cameron Anika Hill, and Adrian Grace Bumpas.

The concert is produced by Linnae Medeiros with music direction by Keiji Ishiguri.

54 Sings ABBA plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 30th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$50 cover charge and $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





