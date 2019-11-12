Matt Doyle and Grey Henson to Join Marti Gould Cummings for STAGE FRIGHT Presented by TodayTix

TodayTix Presents, the new live events series from TodayTix, announced today that Matt Doyle (THE BOOK OF MORMON, upcoming Broadway revival of COMPANY) and Grey Henson (Broadway's MEAN GIRLS) will join Marti Gould Cummings for a revamped STAGE FRIGHT on Monday, November 18th, at SLATE NYC (54 West 21st St.)

The evening will also feature performances from Tina Burner, Kizha Karr, Jaclyn Hyde, Bootsie Lefaris, and Chelsea Piers.

Cummings, along with Musical Director Bradford Proctor, have been hosting their hit NYC-based show for the past five years. The show has featured the biggest names in Broadway, from the stars currently on the marquee to the legends we have adored for decades. With more than 280 guests with Tony, Emmy, Grammy, Golden Globe, and Oscar nominations and Awards to their names, this beloved interactive talk show is getting bigger and better with TodayTix Presents.

Tickets start at $20, only on TodayTix. Doors open at 7:00pm, with the show beginning at 8:00pm. Premium tickets available for reserved seats and table service. https://www.todaytix.com/shows/nyc/19468-todaytix-presents-stage-fright-with-marti-gould-cummings

TodayTix Presents is a live events series that brings together artists and audiences for a curated experience of culture, storytelling and creation. To learn more, visit www.todaytix.com or download TodayTix for iOS or Android.





