MasterTEASE Theatre to Present QUEERING THE CANON At The Slipper Room

Strap on your "magic if" and get ready to say, "Yes, and" to a burlesque and drag infused journey through the theatrical canon! Chris Harder brings together the best and barest in New York nightlife for a striptease-inspired scene study of the plays you love, the conventions you loathe, and the textual analysis you never knew you lusted for.

Hosted by Chris Harder and starring Fifi Dubois, Pixel the Drag Jester, Gogo Tittyscones, Sage Sovereign, Veronica Viper and the Original Mr. Exotic World, Tigger!

Tickets: $35 reserved table seating or $25 general admission at www.SlipperRoom.com

Slipper Room: 167 Orchard St 10002 (btwn Stanton/Rivington Sts)