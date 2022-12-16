Marla Loussaint Will Play The Green Room 42 With A GODDESS REBORN On January 16th
Marla Loussaint brings voice and socio-political awareness in A GODDESS REBORN.
Marla Louissaint presents her solo cabaret debut "A Goddess Reborn" at The Green Room 42 on January 16th, 2023 at 7 PM. Since winning the Jimmy Awards in 2015, Marla has metamorphosed into a force of nature - a goddess fighting for all Black lives with her award-winning art, Rihanna-approved community organizing as Founder and CEO of Claim Our Space NOW, and has become an internationally published freelance model gracing the likes of Vogue, Oprah Magazine and more.
From being raised as an undocumented Haitian immigrant in NYC to performing on stages across the country, there have been many chaotically divine twists and turns that paved the way for her ascent - especially when she left her family's faith in 2018. If you thought you knew the whole story, YOU DON'T. Let Marla serenade you through the B-Roll of the last 5 years on her journey of self discovery, acceptance, and liberation since being reborn as a woman in the world!
Pauli Pontrelli is Directing, Arianna "Kala" Brame is Music Directing, Ximone Rose and Alia Hodge on Background Vocals, and ASL artist Brandon Kazen-Maddox will be featured, interpreting this show, to make it accessible for as many audience members.
Tickets available starting at $20 with a virtual and in person option. HERE is the link.
The above press release was provided by Marla Loussaint.
