Marilyn Maye to Celebrate New Year's Eve at Birdland Theater for Six-Show Run

BIRDLAND THEATER will present the living legend Marilyn Maye for a special holiday engagement from Wednesday, December 29 through Sunday, January 2, including the "New Year's Eve Extravaganza!" on Friday, December 31. Ms. Maye will celebrate the holidays in style, backed by an all-star ensemble. As usual, her trademark high-energy shows will feature beloved standards and unexpected musical treats. Tickets range from $50 to $150. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Marilyn Maye is a highly-praised singer, actress, director, arranger, educator, and Grammy Award-nominated recording artist. Ms. Maye appeared 76 times on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson," the record for a singer. His usual accolade for her came after one of her show-stopping appearances on the program, when he turned to his audience of millions and said, "And that, young singers, is the way it's done." She was "discovered" by Steve Allen who presented her various times to his national television audience. That led her to an RCA recording contract, seven albums and 34 singles.

Her place in American music history was assured when the Smithsonian Institution selected her recording "Too Late Now" for their album one of the 110 Best American Compositions of the Twentieth Century. Ms. Maye performs many symphony and big-band concerts throughout the United States. Her two appearances with the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall for tributes to Stephen Sondheim and Frank Loesser.

In the Wall Street Journal, Will Friedwald wrote, "When going to hear Marilyn Maye, you'll find on one side of the room are the Broadway and cabaret people, who tend to like their singing big and theatrical, with a lot of drama and stage presence. On the other side is the jazz crowd, who want everything hip and cool and understated, and will split the scene if anything doesn't swing. Ms. Maye is the only pop-song diva working today who can satisfy both crowds at once."

She recently performed on NBC-TV's "Harry" with Harry Connick Jr., and was featured on "CBS Sunday Morning" with Mo Rocca.

In compliance with New York City rules for indoor activities, Birdland requires proof of vaccination or a verified medical exemption from all customers, staff, and performers.