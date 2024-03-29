Marilyn Maye, Abby Mueller And More Take the Stage Next Month At 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Next month, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve and expand the art of the cabaret, honor the music of Broadway, and provide an unparalleled experience to diverse communities.

COMEDY TONIGHT! A ROAST OF LEE ROY REAMS – APRIL 1 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Mr. Broadway himself, Tony Award nominee Lee Roy Reams (The Producers, 42nd Street, La Cage aux Folles, Oklahoma!), is getting an all-star musical roast at 54 Below on Monday, April 1st and you are invited to attend a show that is guaranteed to keep you laughing all night long!

Join Lee Roy and his most famous friends as they sing, laugh, and reveal the naughtiest stories about the man who directed Carol Channing, danced with Ruby Keeler, and dished with Lauren Bacall.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will go to Dancers Over 40.

Produced by Robert W. Schneider (Award-winning director, producer, author, educator, and podcast host)

Directed by Jim Brochu (Brigadoon, Oliver!)

Music direction by Fred Barton (original arranger/musical director for Forbidden Broadway)

Joined by Alex Rybeck as speaker/accompanist.

Featuring Jim Brochu, Mary Callanan, Melissa Errico, Penny Fuller, Anita Gillette, Judy Kaye, Karen Mason, Pamela Myers, Billy Stritch, and more stars to be announced!

With a special video appearance from Nathan Lane and Brandon Maggart.

$84 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $122.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! – APRIL 1, 6, & 20 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget…

Music direction by John Fischer on April 1. Music direction by Ron Abel on April 6 and 20.

The performance on Apr 1 will feature Sara Den Bleyker, John Cardea Jr., John Easterlin, Willy Falk, Jared Goodwin, Coulby Jenkins, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Damon McToy, Kelli Rabke, Sophie Rapeijko, Ann Stein, Jenny Lee Stern, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

The performance on Apr 6 will feature Steven Drake, Paul J. Hernandez, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, MOIPEI, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

The performance on April 20 will feature Dongwoo Kang, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Tyler McCall, Izaya Perrier, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees) - $95 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BEST OF BROADWAY FLOPS – APRIL 2 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Hosted and produced by Ted Calvin and Mario Greiner, Best of Broadway Flops showcases and appreciates both renowned and hidden gems in the world of Broadway musicals that may not have had their time in the limelight. While a lot of shows may not have been commercially successful at the box office, this doesn't always speak for the show's quality. Very often, these shows end up having long and loved runs in regional theaters and beyond! With Best of Broadway Flops, we bring these underdogs into the spotlight and invite theater enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the magic of these potentially overlooked musical masterpieces and rediscover the beauty of their artistry. You'll hear selections from Big Fish, Bad Cinderella, Carrie, Diana the Musical, The Wild Party, and many more!

Music direction by Michael Lavine.

Featuring Angel Alzeidan, Carol Angeli, Ted Calvin, Juan Castro, Cara Rose DiPietro, Hannah Ellowitz, Mario Greiner, Dan Hoy, Jessie Rae Jordan, Katherine Lindsley, Ashlyn Maddox, Rachel Marie, Brandi Chavonne Massey, Jennifer Molson, Ben Neumeyer, Bryan George Rowell, SEBEYA, Autumn Eliza Sheffy, Annabelle Skala, Luke Surretsky, Joseph C. Townsend, and Reneé Urquiola.

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS MOVIE MUSICALS – APRIL 2 AT 9:30PM

There are so many hit movie musicals that haven't made it to Broadway. For one night only at 54 Below, watch your favorite songs come to life. From the screen to the stage, enjoy songs from La La Land, The Greatest Showman, Pitch Perfect, A Star Is Born, and so much more! Produced by Jackie Maroney and Julie Biancheri.

Featuring Justin Abarca, Michael Bernardi, Julie Biancheri, Flynn Jungbin Byun, Anthony Cangiamila, Caitlin Donohue, Ellis Gage, Tori Jeanine, Jackie Maroney, Aly Marie Mazzie, Laura Renee Mehl, Maddy Montz, Barnaby Reiter, Dan Thaler, Troy Tripicchio, and Jaclyn Wood.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY AT FULLERTON'S MUSICAL THEATRE CLASS OF 2024 – APRIL 3 AT 7PM

California State University at Fullerton is proud to introduce the Musical Theatre Class of 2024 in an evening of song and celebration at 54 Below! Hosted and directed by Professor Josh Grisetti (Something Rotten!, It Shoulda Been You, Broadway Bound), Showcase'd features eleven musical theatre dreamers ready to take on the world. Featuring songs from across the musical theatre canon and beyond, Showcase'd will dazzle you with the talents of the West Coast's premiere Musical Theatre BFA program, Cal State Fullerton!

Accompaniment by Jennifer Schniepp.

Featuring Anne Atanacio, Cossette Asenjo, Gaby Garcia, Anika Goel, Bella Hamm, Alanna Hernandez, Emmaleigh Irish, Micah Nicolson, Kellie Petrosian, Jordan Simpson, and Rachel Stein.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY: THE GOLDEN AGE – APRIL 3 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a transcendent evening featuring songs from Broadway's Golden Age! This gilded era of theatre enchanted audiences with a new form of storytelling that was pioneered by writing partners like Rodgers and Hammerstein. In an indelible celebration of Broadway's greatest influences, this evening will be filled with familiar (and forgotten) favorites like “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “I Have Confidence,” “Tom, Dick Or Harry,” “This Nearly Was Mine,” and many more! Spend a night applauding the work of the prolific composers and lyricists who have influenced American musical theatre for generations!

Produced by Katie Kane.

Music direction by James Stryska.

Featuring Caroline Lynch Desmarais, Amanda Donnelly, Drew Eldridge, Mia Grizutti, Katie Kane, Jake Koch, Mackenzie McCarthy, Matthew Nathan, Luke Bob Robinson, Sabrina Rudden, Sam St. Jean, Chloe Stavis, Deanna Jolie Thomas, Henry Thrasher, and Grayson Todd.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

STORM LARGE – APRIL 4-6 AT 7PM

This performance contains adult content and explicit language. We do not recommend the performance for children below the age of 12.

Storm Large has made a name for herself from tours with Pink Martini to orchestral appearances at Carnegie Hall to the television stage of “America's Got Talent.” But it is with her loyal and fearless band, Le Bonheur, that she grabs audiences by the lapels and refuses to let go. She returns to 54 Below singing a playlist of songs by pop luminaries, rock goddesses, Storm's fiery originals, and much more.

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees) - $111.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE LAWYERS OF BROADWAY – APRIL 4 AT 9:30PM

Are you a lawyer who wishes you could sing? An actor wishing to be in a courtroom? Or maybe you just really love Patti LuPone AND Judge Judy. Wherever on the spectrum you are, this show is for any lover of law and the arts.

This performance will honor Broadway's most famous lawyers: from Elle Woods to Alexander Hamilton. Produced by Stephanie Todd, join us for a night of torts, civil procedure, property rights, and most importantly, musical ballads. We can't promise you'll get a call back and we can't promise you'll pass the LSAT, but we can promise you'll have a (barrister's) ball.

Produced and directed by Stephanie Todd.

Music direction by Dillan Smith.

Featuring Ernest Allen, Kayla Arias, Taylor Janae Armstrong, Jackie Collins, McKenzie Salvatierra Custin, Neil Devlin, Liam Fitzpatrick, Jacob Hammill, Sarah J. Miller, Emily Perrault, Christopher Robert Prozeller-Canales, Dillan Smith, Billy Swenson, and Stephanie Todd.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL BROADWAY! – APRIL 5 AT 9:30PM

Now That's What I Call Broadway! at 54 Below brings you everyone's favorite hits from Tony Award-winning shows of the past 30 years performed by Broadway veterans and Manhattan's rising stars.

Rocking out to the fan-favorite numbers from Hairspray, Wicked, RENT, Legally Blonde, and more, you'll be singing along for days to follow. Come with friends or join solo to meet new ones and get ready to celebrate, drink, and dine alongside Broadway talent. This is a night out in the city that you won't forget!

Hosted/produced by Zach Kelley and Katherine Schaber, with music direction by Canaan J. Harris.

Featuring Madison Alexander, Cailin Doran, Travis Doughty, Matt Flores, Emily Garven, Rachel Hoy, Mya Ison, Jessie Rae Jordan, Mia Massaro, Robert McCandlish, Emma Mineo, Maurie Moore, Moana Poyer, Felicia Reuter, Ivan Cecil Walks, and Alyssa Wray.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FREDA PAYNE: A TRIBUTE CONCERT TO ELLA FITZGERALD – APRIL 7 AT 7PM

Freda Payne is a Grammy nominee, renowned for her timeless smash hit “Band of Gold,” which reached #1 in the UK and #3 on the US charts, earning recognition from Rolling Stone Magazine as one of “The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.” Ms. Payne has made notable television appearances on shows such as “The Tonight Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and has been featured on programs ranging from “Soul Train” to “American Idol.” Ms. Payne's Broadway and touring credits include Hallelujah, Baby!, Sophisticated Ladies, and Jelly's Last Jam, and she currently stars in the Broadway-bound production, Ella, First Lady of Song, conceived by Maurice Hines and written and directed by Lee Summers. The show is scheduled to open on June 1st, 2024, at the Meadow Brook Theatre in Michigan.

Making her debut at 54 Below in Freda Payne: A Tribute Concert to Ella Fitzgerald, Ms. Payne performs songs by Duke Ellington, Harold Arlen, Rodgers and Hart, George Gershwin, and others from the American Songbook. Her concert celebrates the 60-year career of Ms. Fitzgerald. Frank Sinatra once quipped, “There's Ella, then there's the rest of us,” encapsulating the essence of this legendary woman—and ultimately making this an unforgettable evening with Freda Payne.

$84 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $139 premium seating (includes $14 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

KYRIE COURTER: LOVE, LOST TO BE FOUND – APRIL 7 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Kyrie Courter is making her 54 Below solo show debut with Love, Lost to be Found. A Jeff nominated artist and 2020 Recipient of the Black Theater Alliance Eartha Kitt Award, Kyrie can currently be found in Broadway's Sweeney Todd. In Love, Lost to be Found, Kyrie reflects on what it means to be an artist as she takes you on her hero's journey with all of its trials, tribulations, and triumphs. You can expect to hear some of your favorite songs from iconic performers such as Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Sara Bareilles, as well as a few Broadway standards sprinkled in for good measure. Come enjoy a night of celebrating the bumps and bruises of making art! You'll laugh, you'll cry, and you won't want to say goodbye at the end.

Featuring special guest Michael Kuhn.

Music direction by Rashad McPherson.

Joined by Criston Oates on bass and Shawn Dustin on drums.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

IN HONOR OF CHITA: A CONCERT CELEBRATION! – APRIL 8 AT 7PM

She was Broadway's most beloved star: Chita Rivera. But to Broadway folks and her legion of fans, she was – and always will be simply CHITA! There is no other. Nor will there ever be. It is our honor and privilege to celebrate her life and her music in this special concert event. There will be singing! There will be stories! And there absolutely will be dancing!

She won 2 Tony Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Tony as well. But the really impressive number is her 10 Tony nominations! Always there. Always at the top of her game. She was a force; truly indomitable. After a traffic accident in which she was told she would never dance again… well, it was Chita! Of course she danced again! More accolades followed: Kennedy Center Honoree & The Presidential Medal of Freedom.

A dazzling cast of Broadway stars will sing her songs and sing her praises. And oh, the dancing! The show will be produced, directed, written and hosted by legendary NYC impresario Scott Siegel, who had Chita on his stage at Town Hall, and who has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world. He has produced, written and directed concerts for Michael Feinstein, and many others, as well as producing the record-shattering Broadway's Greatest Hits series at 54 Below. Music direction by John Fischer.

Come and celebrate the life and music of our Chita with us.

Featuring Lindsay Lee Alhady, Natalie Douglas, Melanie Puente Ervin, Elisa Galindez, Luana Psaros, Aaron Ramey, Michael Schimmele, Jenny Lee Stern, and more stars to be announced!

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS PRINCESSES VS. VILLAINS – APRIL 8 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a night of fantasy and wonder! Return to the songs of your childhood as Princesses and their Villains battle in a whimsical collection of nostalgic melodies. Directed and produced by Samantha Yakaitis and Elisabeth Nordeen (Redefining Femme Fatale at 54 Below), 54 Sings Princesses VS Villains hosts a group of up-and-coming artists that will make you question if there really is such a thing as good and evil. Expect songs from your favorite movies and shows – from Tangled to Frozen, and from Shrek to Into The Woods! Whether it's your favorite tune or one you didn't realize you loved, this night is sure to make you feel magical!

Stage managed by Gen Hoelscher.

Accompaniment by Joshua Turchin.

Featuring Drea Campo, Andrew Darling, Samantha EllaRose, Grace Fisher, Megan Grass, Felicia Josey, Natalie Kovacs, Tenzin Malaika-Huisman, Ainsley Martell, Ella Miller, Emmie Pack, Liliana Patracuolla, Ellistaire Perry, Patrick Robbins, Joseph Soto, and Jenna Tiso.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MARILYN MAYE – APRIL 9, 11, 12, 14, & 16-20 AT 7PM & APRIL 10 AT 8PM

Join Marilyn Maye for her annual birthday bash at 54 Below! Every performance during this run will feature a special 96th birthday celebration for this beloved cabaret legend.

A timeless icon who has been entertaining audiences for over eight decades, Manhattan's Queen of Cabaret is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home—and her favorite audiences—for this very special birthday.

A theatrical dynamo with the power to “melt the heart of the most hardened cynics” (The New York Times), Maye is a consummate entertainer who breathes new life into classics, carrying the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the future generation of singers. Put simply, “no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy” (Opera News).

For Marilyn's birthday on April 10, our regular menu will be replaced with a special prix fixe. All guests will be charged $95 per person for their meals. This pricing does not include additional beverages or tax and gratuity.

$106 cover charge (includes $11 in fees) - $128 cover charge (includes $13 in fees). $166.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees) - $186.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ZODIAC SIGNS: BROADWAY EDITION – APRIL 9 AT 9:30PM

Calling all our astrologists musical theatre friends! Have you ever been in the audience of a show trying to guess the zodiac signs of who you're seeing on stage? Well, look no further than Zodiac Signs: Broadway Edition! Come listen to us sing songs that represent your Broadway favorites and their signs! You'll find out which sign Elphaba, Orpheus, Ti Moune, Aladdin, Regina George, Aaron Burr, and more are!

Join us for one night only! It's the perfect night for someone who loves Broadway and Zodiac Signs. We can't wait for you to join us!

Produced by Katie Kawko and Kayla Stallone. Associate production by Moana Poyer. Hosted by Claire Mack. Music direction by Canaan J. Harris.

Featuring Shiloh Bennett, Kate Coffey, Jeffrey Cornelius, Ruby Doran, Gabriella Gonzalez, Mia Cherise Hall, Katie Howard, Eric May Liu, Marcus McGee, Mason Olshavsky, Lila K. Smith, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Jonah Barnett on guitar, Thomas E. Carley on bass, and Tim Schneider on drums.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TEDDY GREY JOINS THE 27 CLUB – APRIL 11 AT 9:30PM

For one night only, Teddy Grey (Garfeld: The Musical, The British Invasion national tour, The Ellie Sparkles Show) makes his 54 Below debut in Teddy Grey Joins The 27 Club. After finding himself unexpectedly dead at 27, quirky singer/songwriter Teddy Grey wakes up in Hell, pleading his case to the devil, in order to receive a spot amongst the greats in the fabled “27 Club.” Over the next hour, the pressure is on as Teddy showcases his best work as a songwriter and performer, with songs from his projects including Garfeld: the Musical (A Garfield Parody), The Great Failed Romances of the Twentieth Century, and Rock N Roll McDonalds to prove to Satan that he is worthy of entry.

Music-directed by Michael Lepore (Sing Street, Origin Story), this cabaret will also feature a variety of guest performers and vocalists to help Teddy with his mission. Sam Kaufman (Samuel French OOB Festival) will co-host the evening Teddy as he performs alongside Kara Arena (Islander), Angeline Meller (The Apple and the Earth, The Tank), and Carly Kerr (The Addams Family, Priscilla Beach Theater). Musicians include Max Bartos on guitar. Rebecca Wilson (Powerline Road) co-produces and directs. With songs that range from hilarious, to poignant, to poignantly hilarious, Teddy Grey Joins The 27 Club is sure to be a Hellishly good time.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE MUSIC OF BEN CAPLAN (NOW INCLUDING FRIENDS!) – APRIL 12 AT 9:30PM

54 Below mainstay Ben Caplan is returning to Broadway's living room and bringing his friends along with him in The Music of Ben Caplan (Now Including Friends!). Following up his solo show debut in November, join Ben and his brilliant cast of friends as they sing Ben's catalogue featuring music from projects old and new. With songs about Greek goddesses, foreign love affairs, mental health, and everything in between, no subject is off limits for one of the industry's brightest up-and-coming musical theater writers. Come for the wonderful orginal music, stay to make a friend or two of your own!

Directed and produced by Fergie Philippe (Hamilton, Camelot, MCC's The Connector).

Featuring Katrina Colletti, Alexis Field, Ellie Fishman, Celeste Hudson, Ray Kao, Sarah Kleist, Nicole Magallón, Devon Meddock, Shereen Pimentel, Zoe Siegel, and Nik Walker.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GOSPEL BRUNCH, FEAT. RASHAD MCPHERSON! – APRIL 13 AT 1PM

We're bringing brunch back with a hefty dose of spirit rousing Gospel music here at 54 Below! Join us as we journey through a celebratory Saturday, complete with great food, great music, and an all-around good time. Featuring our brand-new Gospel Brunch House Band led by music director, composer, arranger, and host Rashad McPherson, you'll be clamoring for seats as we feature an alternating roster of featured soloists every month. Come out, relax, enjoy yourself, and ensure nourishment for both your body and your soul.

Featuring Gabrielle Beckford, JeeMell Green, Salome Smith, and Candida Walker.

Joined by Shawn Dustin on drums, AJ Jagannath on guitar, Rashad McPherson on keys, and.Criston Oates on bass.

Joined by supporting vocalists Tyneshia Hill, Chauncey Matthew, Keeara Powell, and Kareda Robinson.

A special menu has been created for the Gospel Brunch. It includes classics such as Eggs Benedict, Buttermilk Waffles, and Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SANCTUARY: A NEW MUSICAL – APRIL 14 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for an exciting evening of songs from the captivating new musical SANCTUARY, presented by Euphoria Theatre Company!

Step into a world where the myths of old are shattered, and the forgotten power of legendary figures is reignited. In SANCTUARY, the familiar tales of Greek icons are revealed to be manipulated shadows of the truth, constrained by centuries of confinement. As their binary roles crumble, these mythical beings seize the chance to reclaim their narratives and wield the immense power that has long been stifled. Prepare to question the tales that have shaped our understanding of these iconic figures and embark on an epic reimagining of mythology, where the power of legends bursts forth from the confines of their imposed stories and a new era of limitless possibilities dawns.

Featuring Emily Baker, Kees Hoekendijk, Anastasia Lallos, Sarah Katherine Lawless, Tyler J Martin, Jake Urban, and Jake Wallack.

Joined by Aamir Juman on bass, Sarah Kim on violin, Jesse Timm on guitar, and Jeremy Tolsky on drums.

Book & original concept by Connor Wentworth.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit 54Below.org/TicketInitiative for more information.