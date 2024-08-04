Marieann Meringolo in THE BIRTHDAY SHOW VINTAGE, 1964 to Play The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Green Room 42 will present Marieann Meringolo in “The Birthday Show Vintage, 1964” on Friday, August 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM.

Visit The Green Room 42 for an unforgettable evening of music with Marieann Meringolo in The Birthday Show, Vintage 1964! Known for her captivating voice and emotive performances, Marieann has enchanted audiences with her unique interpretations of the American Songbook, contemporary hits, and original compositions.

In this special birthday concert, Marieann will take audiences on a journey through her musical life, performing some of her most beloved songs and sharing personal stories from her decades-long career. From classic jazz standards to heartfelt ballads, Marieann's powerful voice and genuine stage presence promise to make this a night to remember.

Accompanied by her Fabulous Trio, Marieann will bring her signature style to the stage, delivering a performance that celebrates her passion for music and her gratitude to her fans.

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of an exceptional evening filled with music, laughter, and the warmth of Marieann's incredible talent. Come and raise a glass to Marieann Meringolo as she marks this milestone birthday with a show that is sure to leave you inspired and uplifted.

Featuring:

Doyle Newmyer - piano, musical director

Boots Maleson - bass

Brian Woodruff - drums

Directed by Lina Koutrakos

Marieann Meringolo in “The Birthday Show Vintage, 1964” plays at The Green Room 42 on Friday, August 9th at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available starting at $21.75, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

MORE ABOUT THE ARTIST:

Marieann Meringolo is a native New Yorker who grew up on the songs of the Great American Songbook. She has been called “One of the circuit's most powerful singers” and Time Out New York claimed, “If k.d. lang's DNA were to get whipped together with Barbra Streisand's in a genetics lab specializing in divas, the result might well be Marieann Meringolo.” She is a MAC Award-Winning Recording Artist as well as a Back Stage Bistro Award-Winner for “Outstanding Vocalist.” Marieann was nominated for the 2024 Major Artist Female Award by MAC. BroadwayWorld.com also had a say in Nominating Marieann's Alan & Marilyn Bergman show “Between Yesterday and Tomorrow” presented at Feinstein's/54 Below for Best Tribute Show. And, noted by The Wall Street Journal, “If you don't do it brilliantly it isn't worth doing at all…Ms. Meringolo's powerhouse interpretation makes full use of the dramatic Bergman lyric.” She performs in New York's most celebrated venues, 54 Below, Chelsea Table + Stage, The Green Room 42, Iridium, Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center to name a few and around the world The Pheasantry, London UK, Feinstein's at Vitello's, L.A. Marieann has toured with the late comedian David Brenner, and in February 2024 toured with comedian George Wallace and has headlined on high end Cruises around the world. In 2019 she was inducted into New York's famed Friar's Club. She's received rave reviews for her 2018 album, released on the BluJazz label, "BetweenYesterday and Tomorrow: The Songs of Alan & Marilyn Bergman". New York music critic, Will Friedwald notes, “The music of the Bergmans, as movingly realized by Marieann Meringolo, transports us to a better and more ideal world.” Marieann can also be heard on several other recordings: Her critically acclaimed debut album: "Hold Me Close", her award-winning second solo CD: "Imagine...If We Only Have Love" (Back Stage Bistro Award & MAC Award for Outstanding CD & Recording of the Year.) Her Live CD/DVD "Here's To The Ladies! A Salute to Great Ladies in Song" was praised as a “Four-Star Dazzler” in Cabaret Scenes Magazine, and Marieann's Holiday album "In The Spirit" along with her new Single of the same name is a Christmas favorite. Also, Check out Marieann's Single “I Am Blessed” on all digital platforms and music video on YouTube, now with over 82,000 views! Marieann's recordings are available on all digital outlets worldwide. Marieann believes we are all here for a divine purpose: To share our gifts with the world. She feels very blessed to have the opportunity to share hers with you.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for “Best Cabaret Show 2023” (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.

Photo Credit: Gene Reed; Design: Frank Dain/BartArt Design 2024

Comments