Marieann Meringolo Makes Brookside Cabaret Debut August 4th With BETWEEN YESTERDAY AND TOMORROW: THE SONGS OF ALAN & MARILYN BERGMAN

Marieann Meringolo will return to live performing on August 4th in her acclaimed show BETWEEN YESTERDAY AND TOMORROW: THE SONGS OF ALAN & Marilyn Bergman. The songstress and Blujazz artist will play the program through August 7th at the Paper Mill Brookside Cabaret at 7:30 pm, making her debut at the popular venue in this tribute show to the husband and wife songwriting team that has garnered three Academy Awards. The Bergmans are responsible for a legendary career in songwriting, one that reaches from film to television, from the music industry to the Broadway stage but their most visible artistic achievement to date has been a longtime association with Barbra Streisand, who has recorded 64 Marilyn and Alan Bergman songs, including the entire score to the film YENTL, for which Mr. and Mrs. Bergman won one of their Oscars.

"The music of the Bergmans, as movingly realized by Marieann Meringolo, transports us to a better and more ideal world." ....Will Friedwald, American Music Critic, WNYC

Ms. Meringolo, working with longtime director WILL NUNZIATA and Musical Director Doyle Newmyer, will bring her signature style and crystalline vocals to the music of the Bergmans, including many of the songs previously recorded by the legendary Ms. Streisand, with whom Marieann has had some passing comparisons.

"While many modern singers see a song and its lyrics as a showcase for their voice, Marieann Meringolo sees her voice as a showcase for a song and lyrics. Many try but few manage to come close to Streisand's interpretation. With a timbre, vocal range, and syllabication remarkably close to Streisand's, Meringolo makes every precious word register in your heart. The same can be said for her rendition of "It Might Be You," as Meringolo brings out the poetry and romantic idealism of a song as pure as love itself." ...David Witter, Fra Noi

While working to prepare the show for her maiden Brookside voyage has kept the award-winning chanteuse busy, it is not the only thing occupying Marieann's time these days. Ms. Meringolo recently released a new single title "I Am Blessed" that was written by Marsha Malamet and Mark Mueller. The lush recording was produced by Ms. Malamet and produced by Stephan Oberhoof, who also created the arrangement and orchestration for the track that is currently available on all digital outlets.

"The highlight of the CD is the Legrand composed number "I Was Born in Love with You" for a film version of Wuthering Heights, Meringolo's intense delivery of the haunting tune conveys the alpha and omega of love, a superb achievement. Meringolo is backed with a superb trio of musicians: pianist-arranger Doyle Newmyer, bassist Boots Maleson and drummer Sipho Kunene. Director for the cabaret show was WILL NUNZIATA." .......Marilyn Lester, NiteLifeexchange

For her appearance at Brookside Cabaret, Ms. Meringolo will be joined by bassist Josh Marcum and drummer Brian Woodruff, alongside Musical Director Doyle Newmyer. There is Brookside and Courtyard seating available, starting at $25. Pape Mill Playhouse is located at 22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, New Jersey 07041, and ticket information and sales are HERE.

Photos by Devon Cass

Visit the Marieann Meringolo website HERE.