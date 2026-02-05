Manny Houston to Present AT THE CORNER OF BROADWAY AND HIP-HOP at 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Broadway artist, music director, and songwriter Manny Houston in At The Corner of Broadway and Hip-Hop on Sunday, February 22, 2026 at 9:30pm.

This one-night-only event is a musical showcase of original work that brings theatrical storytelling into conversation with hip-hop as a living cultural form. Structured as a live mixtape, the evening explores how Broadway voices can carry contemporary stories with immediacy, rhythm, and emotional clarity.

For At The Corner of Broadway and Hip-Hop, Houston presents new material written specifically for the stage while reexamining theatrical ideas through rhythm, flow, and structure. The show follows in the lineage of projects that have reimagined Broadway through distinct cultural lenses, such as Billy Porter’s At the Corner of Broadway and Soul, which reframed classic theatre songs through soul music.

The evening features a dynamic group of artists currently working across Broadway and contemporary performance, including Aneesa Folds, Ephraim Sykes, Jared Dixon, Nyla Sostre, Kaila Mullady, Shockwave, and Sherrod T. Brown.

Manny Houston in At The Corner of Broadway and Hip-Hop plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 22, 2026 at 9:30pm. Cover charges range from $18.50 (includes $3.50 in fees) to $40.50 (includes $5.50 in fees). VIP Seating is $51.50 (includes $6.50 in fees). Premium Seating is $68 (includes $8 in fees).

Prices shown are valid for online purchases only. An additional $6 in fees applies to all seating sections if purchased at the box office. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Manny Houston

Manny Houston is a Broadway performer, music director, and songwriter whose work sits at the intersection of theatre, contemporary music, and Black cultural expression. He has appeared on Broadway in Illinoise and Freestyle Love Supreme, and recently served as music director for Ephraim Sykes’ 54 Below debut, Blessins’ ’n’ Lessons.