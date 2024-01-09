Madonna's Longtime Collaborators Niki Haris and Donna De Lory to Present SONGS AND STORIES at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Niki Haris and Donna De Lory in “Niki + Donna: Songs and Stories” for two performances on Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28, both at 7:00 PM. Ever since they met more than 30 years ago, the singers have shared a deep kinship, both musically and spiritually. Fans felt it, too, as they heard the pair’s extraordinary harmonies wrap around each other to form one singular voice for nearly 20 years as they collaborated with Madonna on several tours and videos.

Niki and Donna’s lives had other uncanny parallels too: both are the children of professional musicians and their daughters, now 20, were born one day apart. Now, they have reunited, as “Niki + Donna.” Their first single, a cover of Madonna’s “Rain,” featured a remix version which sparkled with sensual vibrancy, while the acoustic rendition highlights their amazing vocal union, reminiscent of when they first performed the song with Madonna on 1993’s “Girlie Show” tour. “There’s something really special that happens when we sing together,” Donna says. “It’s an energy. It’s a sisterly love and support,” Donna says. “We have such history together.”

The newly formed duet project was well received by fans, both old and new, so the duo set out to create their first EP, “Two Friends,” which came to fruition thanks to the enormous support of their fans through a crowdfunding campaign. “I thought we’d just do one song but it turned into realizing how precious it was the way our voices blended together,” Niki says. “We knew we had a lot of colors that we were not paying attention to so we thought we’d put them on other songs as well.”

Niki and Donna have each had remarkable solo careers. Donna has recorded albums on MCA/Universal records, and her voice can be heard on everything from advertising jingles, HBO, TV and film soundtracks, to albums by Selena, Belinda Carlisle, Jewel, Bette Midler, and Leonard Cohen. She formed a partnership with cellist Cameron Stone for her first independent release, Bliss, as she moved into world music, had her music heard in yoga studios around the world.

Niki was signed with RCA, has released multiple studio and live albums, was cast as Billie Holiday for a feature film, and has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and the inauguration of Barack Obama. Niki’s versatile voice has long been highly sought after in the industry, allowing her to collaborate with such artists as Whitney Houston, Tom Jones, Ray Charles, Santana, and Enrique Iglesias, to name a few.

Now they’ve come back together in response to both their fans’ requests and their own hearts. “We’re gathering music. We’re gathering our stories,” Niki says. “We’re staying grateful that so many have come and asked us to be together. Our mission is to share the importance of honoring friendship and all that comes with sharing a life’s journey. In this seemingly divisive world, we serve as an example of standing for love, forgiveness and gratitude AND we set the intention to spread this joy and positivity through every song we sing. We pray our story and our songs lift hearts wherever we go.”

Niki Haris and Donna De Lory will perform “Niki + Donna” on Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $40-$100. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit Click Here.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for “Best Cabaret Show 2023” (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it’s missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway’s off-night hotspot.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2024 CALENDAR AT

THE GREEN ROOM 42

Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, January 13 at 1:00 PM

Felicia Finley

“Backwoods to Broadway”

Broadway’s blonde bombshell, Felicia Finley (The Wedding Singer, Mamma Mia!, The Life) is premiering her new show, “Backwoods to Broadway.” Growing up in the backwoods of North Carolina and Louisiana, Felicia shares her story on how she got to Broadway and how Patsy Cline inspired her every step of the way. In a show that is packed with songs made famous by Patsy and the songs from Felicia’s illustrious career, this show will have you laughing, crying, singing and pondering the question, “How can you push a rope?” The evening will feature Michael McBride on piano.

Saturday, January 13 to Monday, January 15 – Three Shows

“MEDEA, THE MUSICAL”

The New York Debut of the BAY AREA and LOS ANGELES HIT

Winner of six Bay Area Critics Circle Awards including “Best Musical,” the LA Weekly Award for “Best Musical,” and the GLAAD Media Award for “Best Theatre,” Medea, the Musical is a backstage musical about a gay man who falls in love with a woman even as the show they’re acting in spirals out of control. The show is written and directed by John Fisher. “Bold! Outrageous! Funny! And totally unapologetic!” (San Francisco Weekly), “Riotous slapstick! A smart as it is sassy, as hip as it is hyper, and wondrously provocative in just about every sense of the word!” (San Francisco Examiner).

Thursday, February 8 at 7:00 PM

Mamie Parris

“Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride”

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND

Mamie Parris, star of Broadway’s Cats, School of Rock and more, brings you for the Andrew Lloyd Webber evening you didn’t know you needed – or maybe it’s the Andrew Lloyd Webber evening you've been waiting for. Now is your chance to think back on those playlists you belted along with in high school, surrender to the music of the night, and let the memory live again. Mamie Parris, who starred as Grizabella in the Broadway revival of Cats for 14 acclaimed months, wraps her impressive vocal cords around such fan favorites as “Rainbow High,” “Tell Me on a Sunday,” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye.” She also includes her own number from School of Rock, “Give Up Your Dreams,” and more surprising choices ranging from “Chanson d’Enfance” to “Starlight Express.” Conceived and directed by Ben Rimalower (“Countess and Friends,” “Leslie Kritzer Is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches”) with musical direction and arrangements by Brian J. Nash (Natalie Joy Johnson, LuAnn de Lesseps), “Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride” promises something for everyone and more than just a little touch of star quality.

Saturday, February 10 at 9:30 PM; Sunday, February 11 and Monday, February 12 at 7:00 PM

Ginger Minj and GIDGET GALORE

“The Broads Way”

Directly from their sold-out run in Provincetown, join Ginger Minj (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Hocus Pocus 2, Netflix’s Dumplin’) and her drag sister, Gidget Galore (OutTV’s “Sew Fierce”) in a trip down the Great White Way as they bring you on a musical journey of some of Broadway’s biggest shows. This show was called “The best drag show to hit Provincetown in decades” this past summer by Provincetown Magazine.

Friday, February 16 and Saturday, February 17 at 7:00 PM

An Evening with

Mink Stole and Peaches Christ

An intimate, revelatory, and heartfelt cabaret show starring living legend and cult film icon Mink Stole (Pink Flamingos, Hairspray, But I’m a Cheerleader) alongside San Francisco drag impresario, filmmaker Peaches Christ (All About Evil, Hulu’s “Drag Me to Dinner”). Mink and Peaches have been close friends for over two decades and they would like you to join them for an evening of storytelling, film clips, and live song in a wildly entertaining and uncensored exposé that is as hilarious as it is revealing. If you're a fan of John Waters’ films, Divine, drag history, or cult movies, you don't want to miss this one-of-a-kind event.