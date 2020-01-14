Mackenzie Shivers to Make Feinstein's/54 Below Debut In SHIVERS & STRINGS: THE UNKINDNESS

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Mackenzie Shivers in "Shivers & Strings: The Unkindness" on Thursday, February 27th at 9:30pm. Alongside a string quartet and upright bass, recording artist and composer Mackenzie Shivers performs songs from her critically acclaimed 2019 release The Unkindness, an album that stands like a powerful army with resilient soldiers on the battle lines fighting against the "unkindness" that appears in the world.

Featuring the talents of bassist Yuka Tadano (Smokey Joe's Café, The Lightning Thief), multi-instrumentalists Sarah Elizabeth Haines (Hamilton, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) and Claire Wellin (Once), violinist Camellia Hartman, cellist Jon Chen, and Shivers herself on piano and vocals, the evening is sure to allure and charm each listener, pulling them into a stunning musical terrain.

Mackenzie Shivers in "Shivers & Strings: The Unkindness" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) February 27th at 9:30PM. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Mackenzie Shivers began writing music when she was four years old and started piano lessons when she was five. In her songwriting, she underpins her classical training with an emotional essence that blossom together like bright buds as they bloom atop a proud and prolific tree. Shivers released her first album Neverland in 2014 followed by two EPs: Living in My Head (2016) and Ravens (2017). In her latest album The Unkindness, she invites you into a realm where you can escape, dream, grieve, believe, and even dance. Shivers is featured as a producer on the album, released February 2019, and it was mastered, engineered, and mixed by Kevin Salem, who has worked with Rachael Yamagata, Bat for Lashes, and Valerie June.





